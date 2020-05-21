Liverpool To Lift Premier League Title In New Balance Kit Delaying Onset Of £70m Nike Deal

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly come to an agreement with Nike to allow Jordan Henderson and co to lift the Premier League title while wearing the Liverpool New Balance kit. The five-year deal with New Balance expires on May 31 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, champions-elect Liverpool will be allowed to lift the Premier League title in their current kit despite a new deal with Nike which was set to kick in from June 1. The iconic moment will see Liverpool lift their first Premier League title while donning the New Balance kit, which was reportedly the biggest-selling kit in the club's history.

New Balance state that this season’s Liverpool kit will be highest selling in club’s history with 2.9 million units sold #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 18, 2019

Liverpool New Balance kit to be donned upon Premier League return

According to reports from Sportsmail, Jordan Henderson and co will don the Liverpool New Balance kit if and when the Premier League returns behind closed doors. The amicable agreement between Nike, New Balance and Liverpool comes after the coronavirus crisis suspended the Premier League season since early March. The Liverpool New Balance kit will be worn by the players during their matches until the end of the season, even while celebrating the success of the Premier League title despite the five-year deal expiring on May 31. The decision to allow Liverpool to lift the Premier League title in the New Balance kit stems from the aim to boost the marketing and sales of the sportswear brand.

Liverpool have reached a financial settlement with new sponsors Nike that will allow them to finish the season and win the Premier League wearing their New Balance kit. (Mail) pic.twitter.com/K5Xb29I76a — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐* (@LFCTransferNRS) May 20, 2020

Liverpool Nike deal to break new records

Liverpool agreed a lucrative deal with new kit sponsors Nike earlier this year which would have seen the players donning the Nike jerseys from June 1 onwards. According to The Athletic, Liverpool inked a deal with Nike that would see them earn a base fee of £30 million per season while also raking in 20 percent of all net sales of merchandise. However, due to the ill-effects of coronavirus, the activation of the Liverpool Nike deal will be delayed until the start of the 2020-21 season. The new Liverpool Nike kit deal will see a massive upgrade in revenue from the New Balance deal which was pegged at £40 million a year. The new Liverpool Nike deal will reportedly top the list in the Premier League for the value of the jersey sponsors, creating a British record in the process.

#LFC announces multi-year partnership with Nike as official kit supplier from 2020-21. https://t.co/eqJlwZat12 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) January 7, 2020

Premier League return

With Project Restart, the UK Government has devised a plan to resume the Premier League by June 12 and carry out a gruelling four-week period of football matches to conclude the remaining 92 fixtures. Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and require only two more wins to secure the Premier League title.

