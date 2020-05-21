Arsenal's Aubameyang Swaps Football For F1 To Team Up With McLaren Driver Lando Norris

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to team up with McLaren's Lando Norris for a virtual F1 Grand Prix race around the Monaco street circuit on Sunday. The 'Aubameyang F1' news sent Arsenal fans into a frenzy on social media as the Gabon striker is preparing himself to showcase his pace and skill on the twisty Monaco circuit in a virtual Grand Prix race. With the Formula 1 and Premier League season hampered by the pandemic, the Arsenal talisman will team up with McClaren star Lando Norris on Sunday, for a half-distance race at the Monaco circuit, with both drivers competing from the comfort of their home on simulators.

BREAKING: @Aubameyang7 has signed for @McLarenF1 ! 😮



He's teaming up with @LandoNorris for the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix 🙌



Watch the live stream on Twitch and our official website on Sunday at 1700 UTC 🍿#VirtualGP #RaceAtHome pic.twitter.com/6wNbTVDoWc — Formula 1 (@F1) May 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Duo Mane And Firmino Sport Lockdown Hairdos As They Arrive For Training

Aubameyang F1 news: Arsenal star set to race with McLaren

Formula 1 took to Twitter to update Arsenal fans that Aubameyang will be joining F1 giants McLaren for a race on Sunday. The 'Aubameyang F1' news spread like wildfire on social media. Fortunately for Arsenal fans, Aubameyang will remain a McLaren driver from the comfort of his own home. The 30-year-old Aubameyang joins the latest line of high-profile footballers that are taking part in the virtual racing competition to keep fans and themselves in high-spirits amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ: Salah-mask Wearing Thieves Caught Attempting Robbery In Egypt

Earlier this month, Manchester City star Sergio Aguero took part in a similar virtual Grand Prix which was held at a Spanish circuit. Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona's midfield gem Arthur Melo had also taken part in the simulated races. The next player to join that A-list football group of players participating in virtual F1 races is Arsenal forward Aubameyang.

ALSO READ: Thibaut Courtois Relieved To Reunite With Madrid Teammates, Says LaLiga Push Will Continue

Aubameyang F1 news: Aubameyang to team up with Lando Norris

The Arsenal attacker, who is renowned for his pace and skill, will have to use those traits in the Grand Prix while teaming up with McLaren racer Lando Norris. Norris caught up with Aubameyang ahead of the race and jokingly informed the Gabon captain, 'You'd better be good, you'd better be fast'. The Arsenal star incidentally spent a season on loan at AS Monaco during the 2010-11 season but the tight and twisty Monaco circuit would be unfamiliar surroundings for Aubemayang, albeit through a simulated race.

ALSO READ: Manchester United Stars Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand Were Tough On Me: Nani