N'Golo Kante Drops Out Of Chelsea Training On Day 2 Citing Coronavirus Fears

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante decided to miss the team’s second day of training fearing contraction of coronavirus. Players returned to Chelsea training on Tuesday in accordance with phase 1 of the training protocol that will see them train either individually or in groups of five. However, there should be no physical contact between the players according to the protocol.

N'Golo Kante misses Chelsea training

According to British media reports, Kante was nervous amid the threat posed by coronavirus that has gripped the world. Manager Frank Lampard is reported to have been supportive of the France international’s decision to give Chelsea training a miss on Wednesday, May 20. According to the Office for National Statistics, data reveals that men and women of some ethnicities are nearly twice as likely to succumb to coronavirus, something that has troubled several Premier League stars.

A couple of new hairstyles to report: pic.twitter.com/BWau2oDMs3 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2020

N'Golo Kante is of Malian descent, and his fears are seemingly being respected by the Chelsea manager, reports indicate. The 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder will, however, complete home workout sessions in coordination with the club, until he feels comfortable to return to Chelsea training.

Kante made headlines on Tuesday when he arrived for training with his teammates. Chelsea fans were shocked to see Kante don a new look as he decided not to shave off his head. The player has sported a shaved head since he arrived to play in the Premier League with Leicester City back in 2015.

Premier League return talks progressive

Steps are being taken to ensure an early Premier League return. Phase 1 of the training has already begun, with an aim to ensure that players are match-ready before June 12, the stipulated date to mark the Premier League return. The Premier League will reportedly conduct 1,000 coronavirus tests before the competition resumes. The entire cost of the tests will be born by the Premier League, the amount estimated at £4 million ($4.9 million). Players will be tested twice a week until the remaining fixtures of the Premier League are played, to abide by the safety protocols put in place by the government of the UK.

