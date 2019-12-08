The Debate
The Debate
UNSTOPPABLE: This Is Son's Solo Goal That Mourinho Says Was Like The Brazilian Ronaldo

Football News

In their respective league matches, Son and Suarez scored goals which left the opposition helpless, the teammates in awe and the fans excited.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suarez

Fans across the world were treated to a lot of football over the weekend, but nothing prepared them for the two unbelievable goals scored by Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspurs and Luis Suarez of Barcelona. Both players scored two world-class goals in the matches against Burnely and Mallorca respectively. 

READ: Messi Hat-trick Breaks La Liga Record As Barca Put Five Past Mallorca

Fans divided 

During Tottenham's Premier League match against Burnley, Son picked a dead ball just outside the Tottenham box and carried the ball across the length of the pitch, edging past seven Burnley players and nine attempts to stop his run. His 11-second unstoppable run came in the 32' and was the third goal in Tottenham's 5-0 demolition of Burnley. 

Manager Jose Mourinho went on to compare Son's goal with one of Brazilian Ronaldo's most iconic goals. 

Later on Saturday evening, Barcelona played Mallorca and the Uruguayan scored a magnificent back-heel chipped goal that had the entire Mallorca defence stumped, grounded and mere spectators. The real spectators, on the other hand, were left to cheer and applaud the piece of magic. A series of passes saw Frenkie de Jong pass the ball to Suarez, who went on to back-heel the ball and chipped and landed into the far end of the goal. Barcelona dominated the match, and the recently crowned Ballon D'Or winner, Lionel Messi scored a hattrick to help the Catalan side register a 5-2 win. 

Fans have been excited by both goals and have ventured into a debate to see which one was better. 

READ: Manchester United Win Derby, All But End City's Chances Of Winning The Premier League

READ: Post Manchester Derby; Fans Hail Solskjaer And The Turn Of Fortunes

READ: Gareth Bale Takes Another Dig At Critics; Practices His Golf Swing

Published:
