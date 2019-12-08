UNSTOPPABLE: This Is Son's Solo Goal That Mourinho Says Was Like The Brazilian Ronaldo

Fans across the world were treated to a lot of football over the weekend, but nothing prepared them for the two unbelievable goals scored by Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspurs and Luis Suarez of Barcelona. Both players scored two world-class goals in the matches against Burnely and Mallorca respectively.

Fans divided

Heung-Min Son: pic.twitter.com/80NDZTuWQI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 7, 2019

During Tottenham's Premier League match against Burnley, Son picked a dead ball just outside the Tottenham box and carried the ball across the length of the pitch, edging past seven Burnley players and nine attempts to stop his run. His 11-second unstoppable run came in the 32' and was the third goal in Tottenham's 5-0 demolition of Burnley.

Manager Jose Mourinho went on to compare Son's goal with one of Brazilian Ronaldo's most iconic goals.

Ronaldo Luiz Nazário de Lima @Ronaldo Fenómeno pôrrá! pic.twitter.com/bPDtVA5Wwh — João Fernandes (@_jluisfer) November 29, 2019

Beautiful team goal. But that finish from Suarez 😍.... Dananananaanannananananan Luis Suarez! pic.twitter.com/pVkVjN718i — MughzB (@Mughz_) December 8, 2019

Later on Saturday evening, Barcelona played Mallorca and the Uruguayan scored a magnificent back-heel chipped goal that had the entire Mallorca defence stumped, grounded and mere spectators. The real spectators, on the other hand, were left to cheer and applaud the piece of magic. A series of passes saw Frenkie de Jong pass the ball to Suarez, who went on to back-heel the ball and chipped and landed into the far end of the goal. Barcelona dominated the match, and the recently crowned Ballon D'Or winner, Lionel Messi scored a hattrick to help the Catalan side register a 5-2 win.

Fans have been excited by both goals and have ventured into a debate to see which one was better.

As the 2019/20 @LaLiga season goes midway. I believe the search for goal of the season is over after what i saw @LuisSuarez9 do yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9wGMXbymjw — Barshyr Shaban (@BarshSha) December 8, 2019

Luis Suarez with one of the goals of the season and Salah with one of the assists of the season on the same day. — p. (@fpasha10) December 8, 2019

A peach of a goal! Luis Suarez 👏🏿 — $pliff St@r (@ArikotheMufasa) December 8, 2019

Wow. Son has just scored one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see. Goal of the season, me thinks. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019

- Goal of the season contender from Heung-Min Son today // #thfc pic.twitter.com/MnXVdneXAZ — HHD 📸 (@HotspurHD) December 7, 2019

Today he was 'Sonaldo Nazario'



Jose Mourinho compares Son Heung-min to Ronaldo Nazario after his breathtaking goal against Burnley... 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/gwJ9HyGzzo — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 7, 2019

