England Players To Kneel In Support Of Black Lives Matter During Nations League Campaign

International football resumes on Thursday with the UEFA Nations League, with heavyweights Germany, Spain and Wales all involved in the action. England's UEFA Nations League schedule begins with a trip to Iceland on Saturday, followed by one to Denmark three days later. The Nations League marks the return of international football after ten months, with England having last played against Kosovo in November last year.

UEFA Nations League schedule: England to kneel in support of Black Lives Matter movement

According to a report by Sky Sports, England players will take the knee before their Nations League clashes against Iceland and Denmark in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Gareth Southgate's squad discussed the same inside their training camp at the St George's Park, and there was a sense of unity in joining the movement, as has been the trend throughout the recently concluded Premier League season. However, the Black Lives Matter logo will not be present on England's kit, with UEFA rules dictating that no political logo or message should appear on match shirts in their competitions.

Whether Black LivesMmatter is a political message is still open to debate. England have had their issues with FIFA in terms of the kit, with the governing body having earlier banned the appearance of the poppy on official match kits. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Irish football associations were all fined in 2016 for wearing the banned poppy. However, FIFA changed the rules in 2017 and allowed the poppy to be worn during official matches. The sentiment is shared when it comes to the Black Lives Matter logo, and it remains to be seen if FIFA/UEFA are willing to make the change.

According to a report by Sportsmail, the Premier League does not plan to continue with the Black Lives Matter logo in the upcoming season. However, players are still allowed to take the knee before the game as Liverpool and Arsenal players did during their Community Shield clash on Saturday. Manchester United star Mason Greenwood believes that Premier League players should continue kneeling and use the practice as a symbol of sending a message to the world. The 18-year-old, who was handed his first England call up by Gareth Southgate appreciates the Premier League for trying to send an anti-racism message. The teenager added that a lot of people watch football and it is essential for everyone to know the reasons why they don't want racism in football or anywhere in the world.

