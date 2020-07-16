SPAL Vs Inter Milan Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Serie A Preview

SPAL face Inter Milan in their next home game at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in what is a crucial fixture for Inter Milan’s fading Serie A title hopes. The SPAL vs Inter Milan Serie A live match will take place on July 16 (July 17 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Inter Milan are 4th in the Serie A table while SPAL are bottom of the Serie A table. Here is the SPAL vs Inter Milan prediction, SPAL vs Inter Milan h2h record and match preview.

Serie A live: SPAL vs Inter Milan prediction and match preview

This match is a must-win fixture for both teams, albeit for entirely different reasons. Inter Milan will be looking to get all three points as they aim to secure second place in the Serie A table, while also aiming to keep their faint Scudetto hopes alive. The Nerazzurri come into this game on the back of a win against Torino last time out. SPAL, on the other hand, know that only wins can help them climb out of the relegation zone. However, SPAL have been winless since Serie A fixtures resumed.

SPAL vs Inter Milan live stream: Serie A live

Date and time: Thursday night, July 16 (July 17 for Indian viewers), 1:15 AM IST

Thursday night, July 16 (July 17 for Indian viewers), 1:15 AM IST Venue: Paulo Mazza stadium

Paulo Mazza stadium SPAL vs Inter Milan live stream and telecast: Sony LIV App, Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

SPAL vs Inter Milan h2h record

The Nerazzurri are ahead when it comes to the SPAL vs Inter Milan h2h record. Out of the 4 games played between the two sides, Inter lead the SPAL vs Inter Milan h2h record with 3 wins. SPAL, on the other hand, have a dismal SPAL vs Inter Milan h2h record, with the club having never won against Inter Milan. The SPAL vs Inter Milan h2h clashes have also yielded a solitary draw.

Serie A live: SPAL vs Inter Milan prediction, full squads

SPAL (SPL): Demba Thiam, Karlo Letica, Marco Meneghetti, Etrit Berisha, Thiago Cionek, Francesco Vicari, Felipe, Nenad Tomovic, Kevin Bonifazi, Paolo Cannistrà, Riccardo Mastrilli, Altin Kryeziu, Mirko Valdifiori, Simone Missiroli, Mattia Valoti, Alessandro Murgia, Arkadiusz Reca, Bryan Dabo, Lucas Castro, Gabriel Strefezza, Jacopo Sala, Bartosz Salamon, Marco D’Alessandro, Ervin Zukanovic, Georgi Tunjov, Federico Zanchetta, Alberto Cerri, Sergio Floccari, Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Petagna, Mohamed Fares, Jaume Cuellar

Internazionale (INT): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Sebastiano Luperto, Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Allan, Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Amin Younes, Fernando Llorente, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

SPAL vs Inter Milan live stream: SPAL vs Inter Milan team news

Serie A fixtures, SPAL vs Inter Milan live stream: SPAL predicted playing XI

Letica; Cionek, Vicari, Bonifazi, Reca; D'Alessandro, Valdifiori, Dabo, Strefezza; Cerri, Petagna

Serie A fixtures, SPAL vs Inter Milan live stream: Inter Milan predicted playing XI

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Galgiadini, Brozovic, Biraghi; Eriksen; Sanchez, Martinez

SPAL vs Inter Milan prediction

According to our SPAL vs Inter Milan prediction, Inter Milan are the favourites in this game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/inter, instagram/spalferrara