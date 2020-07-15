Milan Vs Parma Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Streaming, Serie A Preview

Quick links:
Milan will host Parma in their Matchday 33 clash in Serie A this week. AC Milan are currently on the seventh spot in the Serie A table with 50 points to their name. Stefano Pioli's side has managed to win 14 out of the 32 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 10). AC Milan have not lost a single game since the restart. AC Milan drew 2-2 in their last Serie A clash against Napoli in which midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers was sent off.
As for Parma, they find themselves 12th in the Serie A table. Parma have grabbed 11 wins in the 32 games they have played in the season so far (Draws 7, Losses 14). They have banked a total of 40 points and have a goal difference of 0. Parma drew 2-2 in their last match against Bologna.
🔥 MATCHDAY 🔥— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) July 15, 2020
🆚 @acmilan
🕥 19:30 CEST
🏟️ Stadio San Siro#MilanParma #ForzaParma 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/zHRN3hGLLz
Another match is upon us, here’s the squad 👇🏼— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 15, 2020
Ecco i convocati rossoneri per la gara di San Siro 📜#MilanParma #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/QC28KlFal7
Coach D'Aversa's 24-man squad for #MilanParma 💪— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) July 14, 2020
📰 https://t.co/vfkmuCQG8B#ForzaParma 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/yBP2TYTse6
Hola @TinoasprillaH, remember this goal? 😉🎯— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) July 14, 2020
Look back on this magic moment from the #CrociatiHistory of #MilanParma 🥰➡️ https://t.co/yeDBo9Ys69#ParmaTimeMachine 🔙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/2obn7Em0h3
While Parma have enough resources to pose a threat, our Milan vs Parma prediction is that AC Milan will register the narrowest of wins in this game.