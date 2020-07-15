Milan Vs Parma Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Streaming, Serie A Preview

Milan will host Parma in their Matchday 33 clash in Serie A this week. AC Milan are currently on the seventh spot in the Serie A table with 50 points to their name. Stefano Pioli's side has managed to win 14 out of the 32 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 10). AC Milan have not lost a single game since the restart. AC Milan drew 2-2 in their last Serie A clash against Napoli in which midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers was sent off.

As for Parma, they find themselves 12th in the Serie A table. Parma have grabbed 11 wins in the 32 games they have played in the season so far (Draws 7, Losses 14). They have banked a total of 40 points and have a goal difference of 0. Parma drew 2-2 in their last match against Bologna.

Serie A live: Milan vs Parma live stream

Serie A live: Milan vs Parma live stream details

Date and time: Wednesday, July 15, 11 PM IST Venue: Giuseppe Meazza Milan vs Parma live telecast: Sony ESPN Milan vs Parma live stream: Facebook Live

Milan vs Parma H2H record

01.12.19 Parma - Milan 0-1 20.04.19 Parma - Milan 1-1 02.12.18 Milan - Parma 2-1 01.02.15 Milan - Parma 3-1 14.09.14 Parma - Milan 4-5 16.03.14 Milan - Parma 2-4

Milan vs Parma prediction: Full squads

Milan vs Parma prediction: AC Milan's squad for the game

Another match is upon us, here’s the squad 👇🏼

Ecco i convocati rossoneri per la gara di San Siro 📜#MilanParma #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/QC28KlFal7 — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 15, 2020

Milan vs Parma prediction: Parma's squad for the game

Milan vs Parma prediction: AC Milan, Parma probable playing XI

AC Milan : Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andrea Conti, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Paqueta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic

: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andrea Conti, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Paqueta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic Parma: Luigi Sepe, Simone Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Matteo Darmian, Hernani, Matteo Scozzarella, Dejan Kulusevski, Gervinho, Jasmin Kurtic, Roberto Inglese

Serie A table: Milan vs Parma prediction

While Parma have enough resources to pose a threat, our Milan vs Parma prediction is that AC Milan will register the narrowest of wins in this game.

(Cover image source: AC Milan/Instagram)