BOG Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Bologna will host Napoli in their Matchday 32 clash in Serie A this week. Bologna are currently on the 10th spot of the Serie A table with 42 points to their name. They have managed to win a total of 11 games out of the 32 played in the season so far (Draws 9, Losses 12). Bologna drew 2-2 in their last Serie A game against Parma.

As for Napoli, they are sixth in the Serie A table as they have banked 52 points in 32 games. Gennaro Gattuso's men have won 15 games in the season (Draws 7, Losses 10). Napoli drew 2-2 in their last clash against AC Milan and are currently 16 points behind 4th-placed Lazio (68). A top 4 finish in the season looks like a difficult task for the Neapolitan side.

The BOG vs NAP live match will commence on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction, BOG vs NAP match prediction and BOG vs NAP Dream11 team.

BOG vs NAP Dream11 team

BOG vs NAP match prediction and top picks

Lorenzo Insigne (Captain) Dries Mertens (Vice-captain) Arkadiusz Milik Orsolini Musa Barrow Rodrigo Palacio

BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BOG vs NAP Dream11 team

BOG vs NAP Dream11 team: Bologna (BOG) squad

Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Lukasz Skorupski, Mouhamadou Sarr, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel, Mattia Bani, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Gabriele Corbo, Mitchell Dijks, Gabriel Boloca, Denis Portanova, Nicolás Domínguez, Nicola Sansone, Ladislav Krejcí, Andrea Poli, Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Musa Juwara, Mattias Svanberg, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Rodrigo Palacio, Gianmarco Cangiano, Jerdy Schouten, Leonardo Stanzani, Musa Barrow

BOG vs NAP Dream11 team: Napoli (NAP) squad

Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kevin Malcuit, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Sebastiano Luperto, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon, Amin Younes, Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction: Probable BOG vs NAP playing 11

Bologna : Lukasz Skorupski, Danilo, Mattia Bani, Stefano Denswil, Ibrahima Mbaye, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Rodrigo Palacio, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini

: Lukasz Skorupski, Danilo, Mattia Bani, Stefano Denswil, Ibrahima Mbaye, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Rodrigo Palacio, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini Napoli: David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano

BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction

Our BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction is that Napoli will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction, BOG vs NAP Dream11 top picks and BOG vs NAP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOG vs NAP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Bologna and Napoli/Instagram)