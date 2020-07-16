SPL Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Quick links:
SPAL will host Inter Milan on Matchday 33 in Serie A at the Paolo Mazza this week. SPAL are bottom of the Serie A table with just 19 points to their name. They have managed to win only 5 games in the season so far (Draws 4, Losses 23) and are on the brink of getting relegated from the league. SPAL lost 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Genoa.
As for Inter Milan, they are currently on the fourth spot of the Serie A table with 68 points and a game in hand. Antonio Conte's side can move up to second place in the Serie A standings with a win over SPAL. Inter Milan have bagged 20 wins in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 4). They won 3-1 in their last Serie A clash against Torino.
The SPL vs INT live match will commence on Thursday, July 16 (Friday, July 17, 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the SPL vs INT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SPL vs INT Dream11 prediction, SPL vs INT dream11 top picks and SPL vs INT Dream11 team.
Our SPL vs INT Dream11 prediction is that Inter Milan will win this game, considering their run of form.