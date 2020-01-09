Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview

Toni Kroos and Real Madrid set the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup alight earlier this week. Now, LaLiga's reigning champions Barcelona and Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will go head to head in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid game will kick off at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid preview

Were the previous format of the Spanish Super Cup in place, LaLiga champions Barcelona would find themselves pitted against Copa del Rey winners Valencia. However, the revamped format of the Spanish Super cup sees a total of four teams from LaLiga fighting for the Supercopa de Espana, including the runners-up from La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Atletico Madrid now find themselves in the fray after trailing Real Madrid and Barcelona in the LaLiga table by five points.

📍 Jedda, Saudi Arabia



🔊 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕 𝕆𝕟 pic.twitter.com/i3CzLQQEqO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2020

In their last meeting six weeks ago, Lionel Messi scored the winner against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. With Barcelona heading into the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on the back of a disappointing draw against Espanyol, Lionel Messi will once again be in the spotlight as Barcelona make the trip to Jeddah. It would be a good opportunity for Ernesto Valverde to garner some support after numerous calls for his axing from the Barcelona faithful. Ernesto Valverde was due to speak at a press conference at the Al-Ittihad Sports City before the second Spanish Super Cup semi-final. However, the Barcelona team bus got lost in Jeddah.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news

[📋] SQUAD LIST

These are the players that will travel to Jeddah for the #SuperCopa2020!



⚽#BarçaAtleti | 🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/uB1ABqC9f5 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 7, 2020

Super Cup



2 N Semedo

3 Piqué

4 I Rakitic

5 Sergio

6 Todibo

9 Suárez

10 Messi

13 Neto

15 Lenglet

16 M Wague

17 Griezmann

18 Jordi Alba

20 S Roberto

21 F de Jong

22 Vidal

23 Umtiti

24 Junior

26 Iñaki Peña

27 C Pérez

28 Riqui Puig

30 Collado

31 Ansu Fati

33 R Araujo

36 Arnau Tenas — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2020

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

The second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup will kick off on January 10 (Thursday night, 12:30 am IST).

