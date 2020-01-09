The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview

Football News

The second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup will see Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid on January 9. Barcelona head into the game on the back of a draw.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Spanish Super Cup

Toni Kroos and Real Madrid set the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup alight earlier this week. Now, LaLiga's reigning champions Barcelona and Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will go head to head in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid game will kick off at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Emerges As The Most Valuable Player In The World, Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid preview

Were the previous format of the Spanish Super Cup in place, LaLiga champions Barcelona would find themselves pitted against Copa del Rey winners Valencia. However, the revamped format of the Spanish Super cup sees a total of four teams from LaLiga fighting for the Supercopa de Espana, including the runners-up from La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Atletico Madrid now find themselves in the fray after trailing Real Madrid and Barcelona in the LaLiga table by five points. 

Also Read | Real Madrid Are Heavily Investing In The Youth And The Future Looks Secure At Bernabeu

Also Read | Barcelona Have Fallen Behind Brighton, Aston Villa This Season; This Stat Proves Why

In their last meeting six weeks ago, Lionel Messi scored the winner against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. With Barcelona heading into the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on the back of a disappointing draw against Espanyol, Lionel Messi will once again be in the spotlight as Barcelona make the trip to Jeddah. It would be a good opportunity for Ernesto Valverde to garner some support after numerous calls for his axing from the Barcelona faithful. Ernesto Valverde was due to speak at a press conference at the Al-Ittihad Sports City before the second Spanish Super Cup semi-final. However, the Barcelona team bus got lost in Jeddah. 

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

The second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup will kick off on January 10 (Thursday night, 12:30 am IST). 

Also Read | Spanish Super Cup: Valencia Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details And Team News From Saudi

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
65K POSTERS REMOVED IN SOUTH DELHI: SDMC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
'MILITIAS NOT TO TARGET US TROOPS'
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES