Kylian Mbappe Emerges As The Most Valuable Player In The World, Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Football News

A study conducted by Swiss-based CIES observatory has estimated that Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable football star, followed by Raheem Sterling and Mo Salah.

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has been touted by many to become the best player in the world in a few years. A survey has rightly indicated this. Real Madrid target Mbappe has emerged as the most valuable football star in the world. The study was conducted by Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe set to be offered €32 million in wages by PSG: Report

Kylian Mbappe's PSG teammate Neymar has seen a decline in his value

The CIES study was based on an algorithm that estimated Kylian Mbappe’s value at a staggering €265 million. The study takes into account the player's performance for his club and country, while also considering his age, position, league of employment and economic level of the releasing club. Kylian Mbappe’s teammate Neymar Jr has seen a decline in his value, which is now estimated at about €100 million.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe's First Alleged Facebook Account Suggests He Was A Real Madrid Fan

Raheem Sterling is now valued at €223 million

Neymar is currently the most expensive football star in the world after he secured a move to PSG from Barcelona for a fee of €222 million. Stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo saw a dip in their value, with Messi valued at €125 million. The Juventus forward is valued at €80.3 million. Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has beaten Neymar to rake up a value of €223 million. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is now valued at €175 million.

Also Read | Real Madrid want to sign Mbappe, but not 2018 World Cup winner Kylian

PSG are planning to offer an enhanced wage to Kylian Mbappe

PSG are planning to offer a contract renewal to Kylian Mbappe worth €32 million a year, spanning for five years. This is to ward off interests from clubs across Europe. Real Madrid are considered as the front-runners to sign the French International. Mbappe has been phenomenal this season having scored 18 goals along with nine assists in 19 games across all competitions. PSG are on the top of the Ligue 1 points table. They will next play against Monaco on Sunday, January 12, 2019 (January 13 according to IST).

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe wishes Lakers star LeBron James on his 35th birthday in KING style

Published:
