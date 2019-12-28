Nuno Espirito Santo Praises Wolverhampton Wanderers Performance Against Manchester City

Nuno Espirito Santo was proud of this team after Wolverhampton Wanderers overturned a two-goal deficit to beat defending Champions Manchester City 3-2 on Friday evening. City were two goals up by the 50', but a late second-half comeback ensured three points for the home side.

'Spirited'

Nuno's side were helped with the fact that the City had only 10 men on the pitch for 80 minutes of the match after goalkeeper Ederson was sent off for a late challenge on Jota. Aguero went off for Claudio Bravo to be the goalkeeper.

After the match, Nuno said, "We are relentless and will keep on going, it doesn’t matter what happens, we want to compete. Of course, they were blocking our game, on our right side, but most important was staying in the game. Conceding the second goal makes the task very hard, it’s a very good team, but we played good, nice goals. We had to stay in the game. We got punished with one mistake in the second half, when we didn’t press well, but we reacted very good. The way we achieved the goals was very good, the way we reacted, the way we kept players with so much quality under pressure – it requires a lot of effort.”

He went on to say that it was a memorable night for the club but admitted that having more players on the field proved to beneficial. "We made mistakes, but let’s be fair to the game, everything changes when City have one man less. We had much more of the ball but had to find solutions. Second-half we reacted, played the way we want to do things, combining one side to the other, one versus one in the wide areas, and I’m delighted.”

However, things were naturally not so present for Pep Guardiola, whose grip over the title is loosening. When Guardiola was asked about City's title chances, he said, "The gap has been big for a long time. It is not realistic to think about the title race. I have been asked the question for a long time and it is the same answer." The loss leaves the defending Champions 14 points behind leaders Liverpool with the Merseyside club having played a game less.

