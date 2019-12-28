AC Milan Seek To Rekindle Season After Signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to Europe was confirmed on Friday evening by Italian club AC Milan. Ibrahimovic has signed a deal to return to the club till the end of the season. The Serie A club has been struggling this season and will hope that the 38-year-old is able to inspire the club to finish the season on a high.

Ibrahimovic returns to Italy

Ibrahimovic represented the club between 2010 and 2012 and had scored 56 goals in 85 appearances. Upon his return, the Sweded said, "I'm coming back to a Club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen". He is set to be in Milan on January 2 to complete his medical and will address a press conference post the medical. Having also played for cross-city rival Inter Milan and Juventus, Ibrahimovic has been named the best player in Serie A three times and the best foreign player five times.

Ibrahimovic announced the return to Milan in his own unique way on Twitter with a caption saying, "Same Zlatan, Different Evil" and a picture of a devil.

He has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy.

Fans were happy to see the striker back at the club and took to Twitter to express their pleasure.

OUR KING IS HOME 😉🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xXuPM2JwZt — 𝖏𝖔𝖗𝖉𝖆𝖓 🖤 (@bmthcult) December 27, 2019

THE KING IS BACK 👑 ❤️🖤https://t.co/i4ZONp4e37 — راشد ابوسماقه (@Abu_summaga) December 27, 2019

TI AMO Zlatan ❤️🖤 — Alessandro Mansi (@ale_mansi) December 27, 2019

