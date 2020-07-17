Sporting KC Vs Colorado Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Sporting Kansas City will take on the Colorado Rapids in a Group D fixture of the MLS is back tournament on Friday. The MLS is Back live match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. The MLS is Back tournament marked the return of soccer in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March. Here is Sporting KC vs Colorado live stream, Sporting KC vs Colorado H2H and our Sporting KC vs Colorado prediction.

MLS is Back Tournament live: Sporting KC vs Colorado prediction and preview

Sporting KC were in top form during the MLS 2020 season, winning both their matches before the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to a stop. Kansas City registered wins over Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo before the lockdown but fell to a 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United. Khiry Shelton put Sorting KC in front, only for him turn the ball back into his net in the final minute of the clash, before Kevin Molino scored the winner shortly after to win the clash.

Colorado Rapids like Sporting KC registered wins in both their MLS 2020 fixtures before the lockdown. Colorado registered 2-1 wins over DC United and Orlando City SC before the enforced break but fell to a defeat after football resumed. Colorado fell to a 2-0 defeat against Salt Lake, with Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach getting on the scoresheet. The MLS is Back Tournament standings for Group D has Sporting KC in the third place, just above their opponents on goal difference.

Let's make a 𝘀𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 tonight🌊. It's Matchday 😈 pic.twitter.com/Iy2yr3yYCh — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) July 17, 2020

Sporting KC vs Colorado prediction: Sporting KC vs Colorado H2H

The overall Sporting KC vs Colorado H2H record favours no team with each team registering seven wins in their previous 20 clashes. There have been six draws registered in the Sporting KC vs Colorado H2H matchups, and their most recent meeting saw the Colorado register a thrilling 3-2 win. The last five Sporting KC vs Colorado H2H meetings has seen the former win just a solitary game, while Colorado have two, and there have been two draws.

Sporting KC vs Colorado prediction: Predicted line-ups

Sporting KC: Richard Sanchez, Graham Zusi, Roberto Puncec, Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Roger Espinoza, Ilie, Gadi Kinda, Khiry Shelton, Alan Pulido, Gerso

Richard Sanchez, Graham Zusi, Roberto Puncec, Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Roger Espinoza, Ilie, Gadi Kinda, Khiry Shelton, Alan Pulido, Gerso Colorado Rapids: Clint Irwin, Jeremy Kelly, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Andre Shinyashiki, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet

Sporting KC vs Colorado prediction: Sporting KC vs Colorado live stream

Fans in the USA can catch the Sporting KC vs Colorado live stream on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament live telecast of the Sporting KC vs Colorado clash in India. However, fans in India can watch the Sporting KC vs Colorado live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch the Sporting KC vs Colorado live stream on Sky Sports. The match will kick off on Saturday, July 18 at 5:30 AM IST.

(Image Credit: Colorado Rapids Twitter)