Hakim Ziyech Looks Sharp And Provides An Assist During First Chelsea Training Session

Chelsea new signing Hakim Ziyech has taken no time in acclimatising to London and Cobham and in his very first training session under Frank Lampard and showcased why the Blues paid up to snap him up from Ajax. The Moroccan international made a name for himself during his time in the Netherlands with his creative displays which shook Real Madrid and Juventus last year in the Champions League. The 27-year-old scored 48 goals during his stay at Ajax, while assisting a further 82 in just 165 games for the Dutch champions.

Hakim Ziyech training: Fans thrilled with Ziyech assist during Chelsea training

Hakim Ziyech training with the Chelsea squad for the first time pic.twitter.com/z8Hu2gQwSS — 🌊 (@ColdCalteck) July 16, 2020

Hakim Ziyech joined his Chelsea teammates for his first training session at Cobham since his €40 million move. Fans were intrigued to see Ziyech training with the club, in a session that was supervised by manager Frank Lampard. Chelsea uploaded a video of the Ziyech training session, where the Moroccan international fit right into the training exercises and could be seen conversing with right-back Reece James. Hakim Ziyech looked fit and ready, and provided some slick passes for his teammates during the session, before making his mark during the 11v11 training match.

Hakim Ziyech laid up a delightful pass for Pedro to find the net and fans were excited to see the first 'Ziyech assist'. Hakim Ziyech's arrival and his creativity will certainly aid fellow new signing Timo Werner, who switched the Bundesliga for a move to Chelsea. Frank Lampard will be hoping that the Ziyech training session is a sign of things to come, with Chelsea having struggled to unlock low blocks this season in their bid for a place in the top four.

Touch! 👌



Watch more of Hakim Ziyech's first training session with the squad on the 5th Stand app! 📲 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2020

Hakim Ziyech training: When will Ziyech play for Chelsea?

While Hakim Ziyech became a Chelsea player on July 1, the unprecedented events of 2020 mean that he will have to wait for at least a couple of months before he makes his official debut for the Blues. Hakim Ziyech is ineligible to help Frank Lampard and his men with their battle for a place in the Champions League next season, and well also be ineligible for their trip to Bayern Munich next month. Like Ziyech, Timo Werner will also be ineligible to play any part in the Premier League or the Champions League for Chelsea this season, and the duo will only aid Chelsea's cause from the 2020-21 season.

