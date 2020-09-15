ISL 2020: Training Grounds Assigned To All ISL Teams Ahead Of 2020 League Campaign

With the Indian football season set to resume with ISL 2020, the ISL teams have picked and received confirmation of their venues and training grounds. The ISL 2020 season is set to commence in November in Goa and will be played behind closed doors. The FDSL had earlier prepared a list of 12 ISL training grounds for the clubs to chose from.

ISL 2020: Training grounds assigned to all ISL teams

The ISL teams were given 12 training venue options to pick from. While seven ISL teams picked their choices from the given options by the league, three ISL teams - FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC - have finalized other options well beyond the ones in the list.

FC Goa will train at the Panchayat training ground in Bardez Taluka's Salvador de Mundo after entering into a tie-up with the local panchayat. The ground will be fully developed and ready by late October and the team will move in to train at the ground after. Until then, FC Goa will practice at the Dempo academy ground in Old Goa.

Hyderabad FC have had talks with St Anthony's High School in Monte De Guirim and will be using the school ground for their practice sessions. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC will begin their preparations in Bellary at the JSW Sports Excellence Centre before travelling to Goa. Bengaluru will then take up the Dempo academy ground which will have been vacated by Goa.

ISL 2020: ATK Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC strike gold

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will train at arguably the best available venue from the league's training ground list at the Trinity ground located in Benaulim. The venue is one among only two that has floodlight facilities and was where the Indian U-17 team trained while preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup back in 2017. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, is the other team with a training ground that has floodlights installed and will train at the SAG Ground in Utorda.

As for the other teams, Kerala Blasters have chosen the Peddem Sports Complex in Mapusa, while Mumbai City FC will use the Panchayat ground in Nagoa. Odisha FC, to the surprise of many, chose a less established training ground despite having better options at their disposal. While NorthEast United have picked the Panchayat ground in Candolim, which has a newly laid turf, Jamshedpur FC have opted for the Panchayat ground in Sangolda.

All the teams are expected to report to the ISL training grounds by September 25. Only Bengaluru FC will fly in later in October as they are currently training in Bellary.

Image credits: ISL Twitter