TNJ Vs SHIJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Tianjin Teda will square off against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright n a Group B clash at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Wednesday, September 16 at 5:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction, TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 team and probable TNJ vs SHIJ playing 11.

TNJ vs SHIJ live: TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction and preview

Tianjin Teda are bottom of the table and have not won a single game this campaign. The team has lost nine and managed to eke out one draw so far. Their task to get some more points on the table will be complicated by an in-form Ever Bright team this week. Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are third in the table, with four wins, four draws and two losses. The visitors have 16 points, ten points less than the table-toppers with a game in hand. Based on current form, our TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction is that Shijiazhuang Ever Bright should be able to win the game comfortably.

TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction: Tianjin Teda vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on five occasions. Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have won two games, while Tianjin Teda have won one, and the other two have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 3-0 win for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction: Probable TNJ vs SHIJ playing 11

Tianjin Teda probable XI - Teng Shangkun, Qiu Tianyi, Liu Yang, Felix Bastians, Qian Yumiao, Guo Hao, Song Yue, Zhao Honglue, Liu Ruofan, Sandro Lima, Frank Acheampong

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright probable XI - Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Cao Xuan, Stoppila Sunzu, Zheng Zhiyun, Matheus, Piao Shihao, Romulo, Muriqui, Zhong Jiyu, Oscar Taty Maritu

TNJ vs SHIJ live: TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 team, top picks

TNJ vs SHIJ live: Tianjin Teda top picks

Liu Ruofan

Felix Bastians

TNJ vs SHIJ live: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright top picks

Muriqui

Oscar Taty Maritu

TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction: TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Shao Puliang

Defenders - Cao Xuan, Stoppila Sunzu, Felix Bastians, Qian Yumiao

Midfielders - Song Yue, Matheus, Sandro Lima, Romulo

Forwards - Oscar Taty Maritu, Muriqui

Note: The above TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction, TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 team and TNJ vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Muruqui Instagram