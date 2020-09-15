Barcelona Unveil Miralem Pjanic As Bosnian Midfielder Gets Iconic No. 8 Jersey

Although Barcelona completed a move for Miralem Pjanic earlier this summer, in June, the Bosnian was finally unveiled as a Blaugrana star earlier on Tuesday. Pjanic arrived at Barcelona earlier this week and has already joined the rest of his teammates for the club's pre-season training. Miralem Pjanic's presentation also confirmed that he will be given the jersey number '8', one last worn by Arthur Melo.

Miralem Pjanic presentation: Bosnian midfielder unveiled as Barcelona player

Earlier on Tuesday, LaLiga giants Barcelona unveiled midfielder Miralem Pjanic at the Camp Nou. The event took place in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus restrictions. Pjanic had a photo session in the Barcelona dressing room, followed by a photo session at the stadium and was finally presented as a Barcelona player at 2:00 pm local time. It was also confirmed that Pjanic would don the jersey number '8', one previously worn by club legends including Andres Iniesta, Hristo Stoichkov and Pep Guardiola. Pjanic admitted that he is targeting a number of titles at Barcelona and was proud to be a part of this "special club".

Miralem Pjanic stats and honours with Juventus

Pjanic began his career with Metz before moving to Olympique Lyon in 2008. After spending three years in France, Pjanic moved to Italy and joined AS Roma. Pjanic spent five seasons at the Italian capital before moving to Juventus in 2016. It was at Turin where the midfield maestro won all of his major honours.

Pjanic won four Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup at Juventus. Last season, Pjanic made 38 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing another six assists. Barcelona will be hoping for Pjanic to settle in at the club soon enough amid the current chaos with the board.

Towards the end of last month, Pjanic tested positive for coronavirus but has recovered ever since. The 30-year-old arrived Barcelona training earlier this week and looked sharp under the watchful eye of new boss Ronald Koeman. It remains to be seen how Pjanic settles in at Barcelona as his transfer wasn't sanctioned by Koeman. Pjanic's arrival at Barcelona was confirmed in June after the LaLiga club agreed on a swap deal with the Old Lady, as Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo went the other way.

Image Credits - Barcelona Twitter