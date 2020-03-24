Stay At Home Challenge: UFC Superstar Darren Till Mocks Latest Jesse Lingard Video

UFC star Darren Till was not too pleased with the Stay At Home Challenge by Jesse Lingard. The UFC star has slammed the England international for a Stay At Home Challenge video posted on Instagram, clamming the video spread hate in the comments section. Jest before his Stay At Home Challenge, Jesse Lingard stated, "Haters will say this is fake" which did not impress UFC star Darren Till, who labelled the tweet with an inappropriate word.

What is the Stay At Home Challenge?

The Stay At Home Challenge has taken the fans on social media by storm. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, footballers have performed the Stay At Home Challenge to keep their minds off the COVID-19 issue as well as keep fans under lockdown entertained. As simple as it sounds, the Stay At Home Challenge involved players juggling a toilet roll at in the comfort of their own homes. The initiative was taken up in order to keep busy despite staying at home.

Jesse Lingard accepts the Stay At Home Challenge

The 27-year-old Jesse Lingard also decided to get in on the act with a rather unique Stay At Home Challenge act. The Man United midfielder volleyed the toilet roll and edited the video in a way the toilet roll bounced off items in his house to land up in a laundry basket. Following the challenge, Lingard celebrated in his trademark J-Lingz signature but none of that impressed UFC middleweight contender Darren Till. Here is the Jesse Lingard video for the Stay At Home Challenge:

UFC star Darren Till hammers the Jesse Lingard video

The UFC star from Liverpool, Darren Till was furious seeing the Jesse Lingard Stay at Home Challenge. 27-year-old Till hammered the Manchester United star for using weird tactics. The UFC star did not hold back in his tweet:

