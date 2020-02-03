Steven Bergwijn Scores Stunning Goal On Tottenham Debut Against City; Watch Clip

Tottenham Hotspur got a huge victory on Sunday over defending Premier League champions Manchester City. Despite being the more dominant of the two, City failed to make their chances count and ended up slipping further behind runaway leaders Liverpool. Amidst all the penalty drama from the first half of the game, Spurs' new signing Steven Bergwijn stole the headlines with a stunning volley to put Spurs ahead in the second half.

Tottenham vs Manchester City highlights

Steven Bergwijn signed for Tottenham in the winter transfer window and was straight away handed his debut against Manchester City. The Dutch winger joined the Premier League side with some stellar performances in the Eredivisie with PSV. The 22-year-old shone on his Tottenham debut, combining well with Dele Alli and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham vs Manchester City highlights: Steven Bergwijn's debut goal

In the second half, with Jose Mourinho's side trying to carve out a chance, Lucas Moura clipped a ball onto Steven Bergwijn's path on the edge of the box. The former PSV winger controlled the ball with his chest before unleashing a powerful volley to beat Ederson for handing Spurs the lead over 10-men Manchester City.

Despite not having the ball for much of the game, Spurs took their chances when offered and ran out 2-0 winners at the end. Manchester City we left to rue their missed chances in the game with Ilkay Gundogan missing the crucial penalty in the first half. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko getting his marching order in the second half, just before Steven Bergwijn's opener meant, City were left chasing the game with a man down.

Steven Bergwijn has stellar debut for Tottenham

Steven Bergwijn made 5 ball recoveries - more than any other attacker from either Spurs or Man City, despite only playing 70 minutes.



Never mind the goal and attacking quality. That type of appetite to work hard off-the-ball will keep him in Mourinho’s starting XI for sure. pic.twitter.com/BtdNfNNgSE — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 2, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur closed in on fourth-placed Chelsea to four points with the win, leapfrogging Sheffield United and Manchester United in the process. Manchester City, on the other hand, fell 22 points behind Liverpool, who continue to romp towards their first Premier League title.

