Steven Bergwijn: Everything You Need To Know About Tottenham Hotspur's Latest Signing

Tottenham Hotspur have finally brought in Harry Kane's replacement. Spurs have completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV for a reported sum of £27 million. The 22-year-old striker has made a total of 16 Eredivisie appearances this season and has found the net five times. Harry Kane will not return in Spurs' squad till April. Steven Bergwijn can help the side in their time of crisis. The youngster was also linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Tottenham took no time to seal the mysterious player. Let's have a look at who is Steven Bergwin.

Steven Bergwijn early career

Steven Bergwijn started his football career with Ajax's youth academy and spent a couple of years over there. Steven Bergwijn then left the club after he got into a disagreement with one of the trainers. PSV immediately took advantage of the situation and signed the player in 2011. Steven Bergwijn made his professional debut in 2014 for PSV's second team - Jong PSV - which plays in the second-tier league. He had an impressive spell with the second-division team and was called for the first team within a year. He made 112 league appearances for PSV and scored 29 goals.

Bergwijn’s best came in the 2017-18 season when PSV won the league. In the season, he scored eight goals and provided seven assists. Steven Bergwijn primarily plays as a winger but can also adjust himself in the role of the striker. He is an excellent dribbler of the ball and looks to be in control of the game. Bergwijn got his first call-up to the Netherlands squad in October 2018 and was also included in their squad for the Nations League finals in June 2019.

