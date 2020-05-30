Steven Gerrard Net Worth, Liverpool Career, Brand Endorsements And Personal Life

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard turned 40 on May 30. The English midfielder played the significant part of his career for his boyhood club, Liverpool before seeing out his career in the MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy. Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the history of English football history, Gerrard's playing career is an epitome of leadership and loyalty. Having retired in 2016, Steven Gerrard is currently the manager of Scottish side Rangers FC. With the former Liverpool captain looking to celebrate his 40th birthday, here's a look at the Steven Gerrard net worth and his football career.

Steven Gerrard net worth

Although unverified, per Celebrity Net Worth, the Steven Gerrard net worth, as of 2020, is estimated to be around $90 million. Gerrard, who took charge of the Rangers in 2018, reportedly makes around £2.5 million-a-year ($3.1 million). During his heyday at Liverpool, Gerrard reportedly made around £180,000 per week. At LA Galaxy, the midfielder pocketed around £80,000 per week, which equates to £4.2 million per year.

Steven Gerrard net worth, endorsements and lavish investments

As per reports, Steven Gerrard earns an estimated $4 million per year from his several endorsement deals. Steven Gerrard has endorsement deals with likes of Adidas, Lucozade and Mars. For Adidas, Gerrard has appeared in various commercials primarily for Adidas' Predator series.

While he began his Liverpool career wearing a pair of Nike boots, he switched to Adidas in 1998. Over the years, Steven Gerrard has appeared in Adidas commercials alongside Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, David Beckham and others. He also launched his own business company named 'Angel Revive', which manufactures and sells packaged drinking alkaline water.

The 40-year-old has quite a luxurious car collection as he reportedly owns a Porsche 911 Turbo, Mercedes SLK, Bentley Continental GTC, Aston Martin Vanquish, and Range Rover Sport. Gerrard also knows multiple luxurious homes in the UK, one of them being his mansion in Formby, Merseyside, which he bought for a reported $4.5 million.

Steven Gerrard career

Born in Whiston, Merseyside in 1980, Gerrard played for Liverpool's youth team between 1989 and 1998. Gerrard made his Liverpool first-team debut on November 29, 1998 against Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League. Since then, he went onto establish himself as one of the top midfielders in the world. He has won one Champions League, one Super Cup, one UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups in his club career.

Gerrard played 710 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 186 goals. For England, played 114 times and played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups. Individually, Gerrard was awarded the UEFA Club Football of the Year in 2005. That year, he came third in the race for the Ballon D'Or trophy, coming behind Ronaldinho (1st) and fellow English midfielder, Frank Lampard (2nd).

He has been the manager of Rangers FC since 2018. He led Rangers to a second-place finish last season and led the Scottish side to the Europa League round of 16 this season (Rangers are due to face Bayer Leverkusen in the second-leg).

Steven Gerrard birthday: Gerrard's top Premier League goals

Steven Gerrard wife, personal life

Gerrard married Alex Curran on June 16, 2007. They have four children together - Lexie, Lilly-Ella, Lourdes and Lio.

