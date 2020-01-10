Steven Gerrard Reveals Real Madrid Wanted Him To 'Cause A War' At Liverpool

Steven Gerrard played 17 seasons with his boyhood club Liverpool. He helped them win the Champions League title in 2005. Now, the head coach of Scottish club Rangers, Gerrard revealed how close he was to signing for Chelsea. He also spoke about Real Madrid's interest in him.

"My aim, dream, would be to manage Liverpool Football Club. Of course it would. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't"

Steven Gerrard speaking with Jamie Carragher on the Greatest Game podcast. — LFC related (@lfcrelated96) January 9, 2020

Steven Gerrard discusses links to Real Madrid and Chelsea

Speaking to his former Liverpool teammate Jamie Carragher on a podcast, Steven Gerrard revealed that he was linked to some of the elite clubs in Europe. Most notably, he was close to a move to fellow Premier League side Chelsea in 2005. Gerrard handed in a transfer request to join the Blues that summer. Gerrard touched upon that failed move stating that there was an 'ego clash' at that time between him and then Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez. The 39-year-old said that he played along with the move and could have avoided it if he wanted to. According to Gerrard, it was needed to make Liverpool realise his worth at Anfield.

While Steven Gerrard missed out on an opportunity to play for Jose Mourinho in 2005, he was in a similar position a few years later. Gerrard revealed that in 2010, he was again linked with Mourinho (Real Madrid). Gerrard expressed his delight that the Special One rated him so highly.

"Imagine playing for Madrid for a year or two, imagine playing for Mourinho in the Champions League with Madrid, unbelievable experience," said Steven Gerrard.

He, however, added that Real Madrid only wanted him to 'cause a war' at Liverpool. According to Gerrard, the Spanish giants apparently wanted him to force a move out of Anfield to join Real Madrid. The 39-year-old also shed light on how Real striker Raul cheekily tapped him up.

Liverpool thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League back in 2009. Steven Gerrard, who was on the scoresheet, was approached by Raul post-game asking if he would join him at Madrid.

Steven Gerrard talks playing under Jurgen Klopp

Steven Gerrard: “That’s a decision I regret [leaving in 2015] because I might have got the back end of Klopp and maybe got the back end of playing 20 games under the Klopp era. From a football point of view, [I wish I’d stayed] one million per cent.” pic.twitter.com/5FIJyxyZg2 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 9, 2020

While none of the moves panned out, Steven Gerrard forged an unprecedented legacy at Liverpool. Playing over 700 games for Liverpool, Gerrard scored 186 goals for the Reds in 17 seasons.

