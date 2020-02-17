Man City Ban: Steven Gerrard 'eagerly' Waiting To Know Premier League's Punishment

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has opened up about UEFA’s recent ban on Manchester City. Gerrard has claimed that he was interested to know the punishment that the Premier League might hand to the defending league champions.

Man City Champions League ban: Club to appeal against UEFA's decision

Manchester City were banned by UEFA from participating in UEFA competitions for the next two seasons. This comes as a shock for the club that has been vying for their maiden Champions League title under Pep Guardiola. However, City have made it clear that they will appeal against UEFA’s verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Steven Gerrard, who now manages Rangers FC, has stated that the judgement by UEFA was a very strong one. He was sure of the fact that City would appeal against the decision. He also claimed to be interested in knowing the punishment that City would be subjected to, by the Premier League.

Man City Champions League ban: Steven Gerrard eager on Premier League's punishment

Steven Gerrard also asserted that he would speak more on the matter once he was informed of the punishment that Premier League might impose on the defending champions. Gerrard had suffered against Man City in the past due to his infamous slip against Chelsea, which cost Liverpool the title in 2014. Subsequently, City went on to win the league that season.

Man City Champions League ban: Premier League to consider deducting points

There are reports of the Premier League considering a point-deduction sentence against Man City. However, this might turn out to be irrelevant because City already trail against Liverpool by 25 points. However, if UEFA’s punishment is not overturned by CAS, then City might lose out on revenue worth millions. Amid all the controversy surrounding the club, Pep Guardiola’s side will play against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on February 26 (February 27 according to IST).

