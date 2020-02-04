Liverpool Fans Want Steven Gerrard To Play Last 4-5 Matches Of Premier League 2019-20

It is a matter of time before Liverpool will be crowned as the Premier League 2019-20 champions, courtesy of their huge lead ahead of second-placed Manchester City. And the club fans have few expectations from the Reds, except that they still wish to see former captain Steven Gerrard back at Anfield. Here is why fans have been demanding Gerrard's return on social media.

Liverpool fans demand Steven Gerrard's signing

Well it appears I’m not the only crazy fan thinking of this all the time 😂 😂 — Liverpool❤️❤️ (@magnetogh) February 1, 2020

Mehn I wish this was possible lool — Maestro-Sleek❤ (@jayson_1010) February 1, 2020

Please @LFC re-sign Steven Gerrard until end of season so that he can win league and have EPL Medal with Liverpool as a gesture of appreciation for his service at Liverpool. He can play few games. — Jeff_Tymer 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jeff_Tymer_) February 1, 2020

After Liverpool’s victory against Southampton on Saturday, followed by Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, fans now demand the signing of former Anfield star Steven Gerrard. Gerrard is presently the manager of Rangers FC.

Liverpool fans wish to see Steven Gerrard play atleast four or five matches for Jurgen Klopp so that he could get his hands on the Premier League title. Their motive is to help Gerrard get over his infamous slip in 2013-14 season, which cost Liverpool the domestic title. Though Gerrard led Liverpool to a Champions League title in 2005, surprisingly he has never won a Premier League title in his career.

Liverpool edge closer to their first Premier League title

On Saturday, Liverpool scored four past Southampton as Jurgen Klopp’s men inched closer to clinching their first-ever Premier League title since the inception of the competition. The Reds were further delighted after back-to-back Premier League Champions Manchester City had to suffer a humiliating defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have a 22-point lead in Premier League

Liverpool are likely to win the Premier League away at Everton or Manchester City, however, they would not receive the trophy before May 9. The European Champions have a massive 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and will next play against Shrewsbury in FA Cup on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

