Liverpool Fan Caroline Wozniacki Gets Special Message From Steven Gerrard

Former World No 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who ended her tennis career after her defeat in the Australian Open couldn't hold back her tears following her loss to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third round in Australian Open. The Danish star received heartfelt messages from fellow players following her retirement, but it was made more special after she recently received a special message from none other than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard Special message to Caroline Wozniacki

Steven Gerrard paid tribute to the Dane in a special video on Twitter. In response to the touching tribute by Steven Gerrard, the 29-year-old tennis great thanked the Liverpool player for his praise and tweeted

As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can’t tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/IhF1M016Xt — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 4, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki turned pro in 2005 and can certainly be proud of what she has achieved in her illustrious career. She won 30 WTA tour titles, and became world No 1 in 2010, although her only Grand Slam came as recently as 2018 as she lifted the Australian Open title. She came close to clinching another when she reached the US Open final in 2009 and 2014.

Liverpool fans want Steven Gerrard to play last 4-5 Matches

Liverpool fans wish to see Steven Gerrard play atleast four or five matches for Jurgen Klopp so that he could get his hands on the Premier League title. Their motive is to help Gerrard get over his infamous slip in 2013-14 season, which cost Liverpool the domestic title. Though Gerrard led Liverpool to a Champions League title in 2005, surprisingly he has never won a Premier League title in his career.

