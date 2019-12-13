Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC: Eelco Schattorie Believes KBFC Not 'street-smart' Yet

Kerala Blasters FC will next face Jamshedpur FC in their Matchday 8 clash of the Indian Super League 2019-20. The Kerala-based side are on the 8th spot of the points table and have managed to win just one game in the tournament so far. As for Jamshedpur FC, they are placed 4th on the table with three wins so far. Kerala have never managed to be on the winning side against Jamshedpur FC in Hero ISL history. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Eelco Schattorie, while talking in a pre-match press conference, talked about the number of late goals which has been scored this season.

Also Read | HRN Vs WIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur: Eelco Schattorie shares his views before the match

According to Schattorie, late goals in games has to a lot to do with the quality of teams in the tournament. The manager addressed that he insists his side to ignore conceding goals from set-pieces. Eelco said that the team (NorthEast United) which he managed last year had the best set-piece record defensively. He added that things are not falling in place for Kerala Blasters and that they will have to find solutions. The Dutch manager revealed that he asks his players to be smart and strong as well as wicked and mean.

Also Read | Barcelona Overtake Real Madrid For The First Time To Top Forbes' Top-earning Clubs List

According to Schattorie, players need to be street smart to get their ways. The 47-year-old further added that players need to find different ways when they have to defend against a stronger side. Schattorie wants his players to get a quick picture of the situation and react accordingly and he believes that his young side can do so. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Also Read | Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Takes A Dig At Liverpool Ahead Of UCL Draw

"His age is great, he is doing well, I follow his games. He needs to keep improving, pushing himself and he can be part of the senior national team. That's the only thing he needs to keep doing."

Igor Stimac, had high praise for Jeakson's performances this season 🔝#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/8Rn1xuxMgj — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Pepe's Arrogance Gets The Better Of Him; Refuses To Shake Hands With Ball Boy