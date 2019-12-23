Stoke City Fan Tries To Sell The First Team Squad On E-commerce Website

English Championship side Stoke City are in the news recently and not for footballing reasons. A fan of the club has put the whole team up for sale on Ebay, an e-commerce website. The fan was reportedly disgruntled by the team’s performance in the current campaign.

Fan was disgruntled over Stoke City's defeat against Middlesbrough

Stoke City are placed 23rd in the Championship. They lost to Middlesbrough on Friday, December 20, 2019 by a 2-1 scoreline. They were leading in the initial moments of the game but conceded twice to lose 2-1. The defeat annoyed one of the fans forcing him to head to eBay and place the entire first team up for sale. The bidding stared at just 99p but has now reached up to £114.

According to SPORTbible, the fan stated on eBay that Stoke City FC's first team squad was up for sale. The fan mocked the team as unsuitable for the task for which it was bought. He claimed that the team was unreliable and unpredictable and performed like below average footballers.

Stoke City are unable to sign new players, feels manager Michael O’Neil

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil was reportedly asked about signing new players. To which, the manager stated that there was no room in the changing room for any more players. He further commented that they would not be able to bring any new players unless some players leave the team. He clarified that there were 17 players who did not start against Wigan Athletic. He stated that they just had to manage the situation between now and January 2020.

Stoke City will play against Sheff Wednesday in the English Championship

Stoke City are 23rd in the Championship table with 18 points. They have won five, drawn three and lost 15 matches so far. They will next play against Sheff Wednesday on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

