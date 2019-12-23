Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao Highlights: Real Madrid Held To Frustrating Draw At Home

Real Madrid played against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the LaLiga at the Bernabeu. The match ended in a draw with both sides unable to make a mark. The draw leaves Real Madrid two points adrift of LaLiga leaders Barcelona. Let us look at the highlights and player ratings for the match.

👔🎙 #Zidane: "It was a complete match in every sense. I am upset for my players, because the effort was there. They had chances, they went after the win." #RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5Gslch631O — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 22, 2019

Real Madrid hit the woodwork thrice against Athletic Bilbao

After playing well against Barcelona and salvaging a draw at Camp Nou, Real Madrid were looking to maintain their firm grip on this season's competition, as they were tied on equal points with their arch-rivals. However, Los Blancos failed to score past Athletic Bilbao in a well-contested match by Zinedine Zidane’s men. Real Madrid struck the woodwork thrice, unable to net the ball inside their opponent’s goal. Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and Luka Jovic were all visibly frustrated after they struck the woodwork. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao’s Kenan Kodro also saw a goal disallowed for off-side. Real Madrid were also denied a penalty appeal after left-back Ferland Mendy was brought down inside the penalty area.

Real Madrid player ratings (out of 10)

Thibaut Courtois – 8

Dani Carvajal – 5.5

Eder Militao – 7

Sergio Ramos – 7.5

Ferland Mendy – 7

Fede Valverde—7

Luka Modric—7.5

Toni Kroos—8

Rodrygo—6.5

Karim Benzema —7.5

Vinicius Jr —6

Athletic Bilbao player ratings (out of 10)

Unai Simon - 8

Unai Nunez - 6

Yeray Alvarez - 5.5

Inigo Martinez - 6

Yuri Berchiche - 7

Inigo Lekue – 7.5

Dani Garcia – 5.5

Mikel Vesga - 6

Raul Garcia - 7

Inaki Williams – 6.5

Kenan Kodro - 6.5

The draw leaves Real Madrid second on the LaLiga points table with 37 points. Barcelona are leading in LaLiga with a 2-point advantage over Real Madrid. Real will next play against Getafe on Saturday, January 4, 2019.

