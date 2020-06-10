Stoke City Manager Tests Positive For Coronavirus Minutes Before Friendly Vs Man United

Premier League players are working hard to get in shape as they enter the final stages of preparation before the league restarts. The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have resumed training in the last couple of weeks after getting a green light from government officials. English top-flight clubs have opted to play practice matches against other teams in the league and the Championship. Manchester United were also set to play one such practice match against Stoke City ahead of the Premier League restart. However, things did not go according to plan for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or their Championship opponents.

Coronavirus UK

Manchester United players train hard ahead of Premier League restart

Premier League restart

Stoke City manager's coronavirus result arrives minutes before playing friendly vs Man United

Club statement: Michael O'Neill#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — S t o k e C i t y F C (@stokecity) June 9, 2020

Coronavirus UK: Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill tests positive for COVID-19

As per reports in The Mirror, the Manchester United friendly against Stoke City was abandoned after Potters manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Michael O'Neill's test results came in just minutes before Manchester United could step on the pitch to play Stoke City ahead of this month's Premier League restart. The Stoke City manager's coronavirus test came in when the Championship side arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training complex.

The report further adds that none of the Manchester United players came in contact with the Stoke City manager before the results arrived. The Premier League has carried out six rounds of testing for coronavirus as of June 10. As per reports, 13 positive cases have returned from a total of 6,274 tests conducted over the last three weeks in order to ensure a smooth Premier League restart.

Ahead of the Premier League restart, the club's official statement read, "Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8). O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing. He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players. Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20. The Club will be making no further comment on this matter."

