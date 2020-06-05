Premier League Fixtures Released With Liverpool 3 Wins Away From Becoming Champions

The Premier League fixtures for the first three rounds of matches in the English top tier, following the coronavirus break have been released. With the Premier League return date set for Wednesday, June 17, the Premier League schedule of matches till July 2 has been announced. The first two Premier League fixtures upon the resumption of football will see Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal while Premier League leaders Liverpool will face Everton on Sunday, June 21.

The highly-anticipated Premier League fixtures were finally released earlier on Friday. There are still 92 Premier League fixtures remaining until the end of the season. The Premier League return date has been confirmed for June 17 after shareholders initially set the date as a provisional restart for the campaign. Despite the Premier League return confirmed for June 17, players and staff will regularly be tested for coronavirus with reports stating players will undergo tests at least twice a week. The return of Premier League football is only two weeks away but will take place only if the health and safety guidelines are met.

Premier League schedule: EPL fixtures till July 2 announced

The Premier League schedule for the next three rounds of games was announced by the English top division. With the Premier League fixtures set to resume from June 17, the next three Premier League rounds of fixtures will conclude by July 2 The tight Premier League schedule will see 32 Premier League fixtures being played out over a period of 16 days. However, the venues for the 32 Premier League fixtures are yet to be decided upon. Sky Sports and BT Sports will be given the broadcasting rights for the majority of the Premier League schedule with Amazon Prime and BBC given the rights to broadcast one and two games respectively.

Premier League fixtures: Crunch games that could have neutral venues

Some Premier League games are expected to be held at neutral venues to prevent mass gatherings outside stadiums. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, supporters will not be allowed inside the stadium. Manchester City are set to face Arsenal in a mouth-watering prospect on June 17 upon the Premier League return. On June 19, Man United will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. Sunday, June 21, will see Liverpool face local rivals, Everton, in the 237th Merseyside derby. Chelsea will face up against Man City on June 25 with Frank Lampard's men eager to tighten their grip on a top-four finish. On July 2, Man City will face Liverpool, who might already have already sealed the Premier League title by then as Jurgen Klopp's need only two more wins to be crowned champions of England.