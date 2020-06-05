Premier League Fixtures: How Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City Fans Reacted To The Announcement

After months of speculation, thousands of tests and weeks of rumours surrounding the Premier League return, top-flight football in England will finally return on June 17. With the league having conducted five rounds of tests for players and non-playing staff, plans for the restart were finally given the green light after just 13 positives from 5,079 tests, according to The Athletic. The formerly postponed fixtures - Sheffield United vs Aston Villa and Man City vs Arsenal - will be the two Premier League fixtures that will kick off the restart. This will be then followed by Tottenham hosting Man United and Everton hosting Liverpool, though the venue for the Merseyside Derby is yet to be decided. Elsewhere, the relegation battle will also resume, in what has been one of the nerviest battles in league history as the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham, Brighton and Watford look to beat the drop.

Premier League has revealed the fixtures for the next three matchdays as well. Liverpool were on course to win their first league title in 30 years before the spread of coronavirus halted football in England. However, the Reds can wrap up the title against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, June 24. The next few Liverpool fixtures include games against Crystal Palace and Man City.

Premier League return

The #PL will restart behind closed doors on 17 June if all safety requirements are in place



The Premier League today confirmed the fixtures for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season

All 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK



Premier League fixtures: Liverpool fixtures, Manchester United fixtures and Man City fixtures

Premier League fixtures: Liverpool fixtures

Everton Crystal Palace Man City

Premier League fixtures: Manchester United fixtures

Spurs Sheff Utd Brighton

Premier League fixtures: Man City fixtures

Arsenal Burnley Chelsea

Premier League fans react to Premier League fixtures

