Ex-Liverpool Striker's Contract With Trabzonspor Terminated After Just 8 Months

Daniel Sturridge and Turkish club Trabzonspor have mutually agreed to shorten the striker's contract from three-years to eight months. The former Liverpool striker joined the Turkish side in 2019 while being a free agent. Daniel Sturridge has made a total of 16 appearances for Trabzonspor and has scored seven goals during the process. Trabzonspor have now decided to release the striker for his clause but he won't be able to join any other side till the summer transfer window opens.

Also Read | Premier League Legend Alan Shearer Shares Moment With Bollywood's Ranveer Singh In Mumbai

However, Daniel Sturridge can move to Major League Soccer (MLS) as their transfer window is scheduled to be open till May 5, 2020, so Sturridge to MLS can be a possibility. Sturridge was included in Trabzonspor's starting XI during their clash against Besiktas. The former Liverpool star only played for 55 minutes before he was subbed-off. However, the reason behind this change in the event is not yet confirmed. Trabzonspor released an official statement which stated:

'The professional footballer contract signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated. In accordance with the termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking rights and receivables.'

Also Read | Real Madrid Vs Man City Highlights: De Bruyne, Jesus Guide Man City To Big Away Win

Daniel Sturridge's career

Daniel Sturridge rose from Manchester City's academy. He made 21 appearances for Man City between the years 2006-2009 and scored five goals. Later, he was signed by Chelsea for a sum of £3.5million in 2009, where he made a total of 63 appearances. Daniel Sturridge became a Premier League star when he joined Liverpool in 2015. The 30-year-old scored 50 goals in 116 appearances for Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge lost his spot with Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp's entry into the club.

Also Read | David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City

There's reports emerging that Daniel Sturridge has left Trabzonspor having agreed to mutually terminate his contract. MLS bound? https://t.co/y1o8D9wRxc — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 2, 2020

Also Read | Napoli 'will Buy Helmets And Armour' For Second Leg Against Barcelona: Gennaro Gattuso