Premier League's Possible Fixture Schedule For The Rest Of The Season After Suspension

The Premier League season has been suspended until April 30 following the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin denied rumours that the current Premier League standings will determine the manner in which the season ends. However, with the Euro 2020 having been postponed to next year, this allows the Premier League fixtures to take place even if the matches are carried forward beyond June 1st.

Premier League standings won't guarantee Premier League winners just yet

In the current Premier League standings, Liverpool are at the summit of the table. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are 25 points clear of Manchester City in 2nd place. However, the current Premier League standings will not crown Liverpool as Premier League winners just yet. So far, Liverpool have played 29 games and need only six more points to be crowned as Premier League winners. Here are the current Premier League standings before coronavirus suspended the English top-flight:

Premier League standings: FA statement

The FA issued a statement which claimed that Premier League fixtures will be able to continue beyond the June 1 deadline set in the regulations. The Premier League standings will seemingly not be affected by the postponement of the Premier League fixtures.

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta — The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Possible Premier League fixtures to determine Premier League winners:

Here are the possible Premier League fixtures and how the remainder of the European games could play out if football resumes soon after the suspension after April 30. Some teams are also competing in the FA Cup, which has been taken into account as well in a gruelling one-and-a-half month period.

May 2/3 - PL Matchday 30

May 7 - Postponed Europa League last-16 first legs and unplayed matchday 29 games

May 9/10 - PL Matchday 31

May 12/13/14 - FA Cup quarter-finals

May 16/17 - PL Matchday 32

May 19/20/21 - Champions League and Europa League last-16 second legs

May 23/24 - PL Matchday 33

May 26/27/28 - Champions League and Europa League quarter-final first legs

May 30/31 - PL Matchday 34

June 2/3/4 - Champions League and Europa League quarter-final second legs

June 6/7 - PL Matchday 35

June 13/14 - International week

June 20/21 - PL Matchday 36

June 23/24/25 - Champions League and Europa League semi-final first legs

June 27/28 - PL Matchday 37

June 30/July 1/2 - FA Cup semi-finals

July 4 - PL Matchday 38

July 7/8/9 - Champions League and Europa League semi-final second legs

July 11 - FA Cup final

July 15 - Europa League final

July 18 - Champions League final