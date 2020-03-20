Premier League's Possible Fixture Schedule For The Rest Of The Season After Suspension

The Premier League season has been suspended until April 30 following the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin denied rumours that the current Premier League standings will determine the manner in which the season ends. However, with the Euro 2020 having been postponed to next year, this allows the Premier League fixtures to take place even if the matches are carried forward beyond June 1st.
In the current Premier League standings, Liverpool are at the summit of the table. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are 25 points clear of Manchester City in 2nd place. However, the current Premier League standings will not crown Liverpool as Premier League winners just yet. So far, Liverpool have played 29 games and need only six more points to be crowned as Premier League winners. Here are the current Premier League standings before coronavirus suspended the English top-flight:
ALSO READ: Ronaldinho Jail Update: Brazilian Star Likely To Be Pronounced Guilty Of Money Laundering
ALSO READ: Robert Lewandowski Reveals Sergio Ramos And Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Him At Real Madrid
The FA issued a statement which claimed that Premier League fixtures will be able to continue beyond the June 1 deadline set in the regulations. The Premier League standings will seemingly not be affected by the postponement of the Premier League fixtures.
ALSO READ: Real Madrid Striker Luka Jovic Slammed For Neglecting Self-quarantine: Report
Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta— The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020
ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Seen Shopping In Funchal As Striker Continues Self-quarantine
Here are the possible Premier League fixtures and how the remainder of the European games could play out if football resumes soon after the suspension after April 30. Some teams are also competing in the FA Cup, which has been taken into account as well in a gruelling one-and-a-half month period.
May 2/3 - PL Matchday 30
May 7 - Postponed Europa League last-16 first legs and unplayed matchday 29 games
May 9/10 - PL Matchday 31
May 12/13/14 - FA Cup quarter-finals
May 16/17 - PL Matchday 32
May 19/20/21 - Champions League and Europa League last-16 second legs
May 23/24 - PL Matchday 33
May 26/27/28 - Champions League and Europa League quarter-final first legs
May 30/31 - PL Matchday 34
June 2/3/4 - Champions League and Europa League quarter-final second legs
June 6/7 - PL Matchday 35
June 13/14 - International week
June 20/21 - PL Matchday 36
June 23/24/25 - Champions League and Europa League semi-final first legs
June 27/28 - PL Matchday 37
June 30/July 1/2 - FA Cup semi-finals
July 4 - PL Matchday 38
July 7/8/9 - Champions League and Europa League semi-final second legs
July 11 - FA Cup final
July 15 - Europa League final
July 18 - Champions League final