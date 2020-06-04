Kerala Elephant Death: Sunil Chhetri Slams Horrific Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has expressed his anguish over the Kerala elephant death yesterday. The killing of the pregnant elephant Kerala has received widespread condemnation across the country with many calling for the culprits of the Kerala elephant case to be strictly punished. The Kerala elephant death happened in the Silent Valley Forest after she was fed with a pineapple filled with crackers that exploded in her mouth.

Also Read: 'Shameful Act Of Human Cruelty:' Raina Lashes Out At Culprits Involved In Pregnant Elephant Kerala's Killing

Pregnant elephant Kerala: Sunil Chhetri slams 'monsters' involved in Kerala elephant death

The Kerala elephant death occurred in the Silent Valley Forest in Kerala's Malappuram area after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The pregnant elephant Kerala injured her jaw after firecrackers exploded and was not eating for days after the incident took place on May 27. The Kerala elephant death saw widespread support against animal cruelty, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assuring strict action will be taken against those responsible for the Kerala elephant death in Mallapuram. The Chief Minister also notified on Wednesday that the forest department is probing the pregnant elephant Kerala case and the culprits will be brought to justice under the appropriate sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Also Read: Pregnant Elephant Kerala's Death: 'Appalled' Virat Kohli Calls For End To Cowardly Acts

She was a harmless, pregnant Elephant. That makes the people who did what they did, monsters and I hope so hard that they pay a price. We keep failing nature over and over again. Remind me how we’re the more evolved species? — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 3, 2020

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri expressed his profound sadness on the Kerala elephant death and in his tweet couldn't the fathom the animal cruelty that took place. Chhetri tweeted that the pregnant elephant Kerala was innocent and harmless which makes the culprits of the Kerala elephant case 'monsters'. The Bengaluru FC star added that he hopes the people involved in the Kerala elephant death pay a price for their actions, and added that humanity keeps failing repeatedly.

Also Read: Sahal To Be Next Big Scorer After Sunil Chhetri Retires: Baichung Bhutia

Pregnant elephant Kerala: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina last out at culprits of Kerala elephant death

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina and Team India captain Virat Kohli, like Sunil Chhetri, condemned the act of animal cruelty and expressed their anguish over the incident. Raina shared a picture on his Twitter account highlighting that it takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal. The India batsman called for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to take strict action against the culprits. Virat Kohli revealed he was appalled to hear the news and urged humans to treat animals with love while bringing an end to these animal cruelty acts. The RCB captain shared a heartbreaking graphic depicting the elephant who was holding a fetus in her womb when the horrific act was committed.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri Expresses Strange Concern About 'cuss Words Usage' When Football Returns