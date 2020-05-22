Danish Superliga Side Aarhus To Build World's First Virtual Grandstand For Fans Via Zoom

Although the Danish Superliga has announced plans to resume football by May 29, Aarhus FC are taking the digital experience for fans to enjoy football games to a whole new level. Like most football leagues across the world, the Danish Superliga has banned supporters from entering the stadiums if and when football resumes. However, with the Aarhus virtual grandstand, FC Aarhus fans can enjoy watching their team play with the togetherness of supporters without being present at the stadium.

Danish Superliga: Aarhus fans to enjoy fan-like experience with Aarhus virtual grandstand

The Aarhus virtual grandstand might seem like paradise for football fans at the moment as it presents an opportunity to watch the club's Danish Superliga games amid a fan-like atmosphere. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of leagues have resumed sports with no fans inside their stadiums to reduce the chances of a second outbreak. The Danish Superliga will follow suit but it appears FC Aarhus fans can watch Aarhus matches courtesy of a new digital experience that will bring communities together like never before. Interestingly, once football resumes, Aarhus' first game will seem them go up against local rivals Randers FC with the virtual grandstand to be open for use sometime later this month.

Danish Superliga: Aarhus virtual grandstand

The newly-developed digital platform requires no more than 23 personnel inside the stadium to fix the setup before the game. The initiative is in collaboration with the international digital video platform, Zoom. FC Aarhus fans can then purchase a free ticket to enter and experience a virtual stadium-like feeling. Just before the FC Aarhus matches begin, fans with tickets will gather at the same virtual grandstand section. Another benefit of the Aarhus virtual grandstand is that it allows rival and neutral fans to join the game with 22 different sections to choose from in a virtual manner.

Fælles Fodbold kalder vi de virtuelle tribuner, der - i samarbejde med @ALbank_ og @zoom_us - åbner til #agfrfc. Allerede nu kan man hente sin billet på https://t.co/3WNZPeo10D ⬇️👍 Der er 22 sektioner man kan vælge imellem ✔️https://t.co/SVqon831Wu #ksdh #sldk pic.twitter.com/qah8LEKnUl — AGF (@AGFFodbold) May 8, 2020

Danish Superliga: Aarhus FC players to be privy to stadium-like atmosphere

At the Aarhus FC stadium, Ceres Park, a number of screens will be put up that will showcase the fans using the virtual grandstand. The players at the ground will also be able to feel the support from the fans that remain in the comfort of their homes. The new digital platform permits social distancing as well as creating a stadium-like atmosphere for the players and collective supporters to maintain a bond during the coronavirus lockdown.

