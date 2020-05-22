Arsenal Fans Believe Santi Cazorla Is Returning To The Emirates After Club's Cryptic Tweet

Arsenal fans were sent into euphoria following the rumours of a Santi Cazorla return to North London which was trending on social media. Earlier on Thursday, Arsenal took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message around Santi Cazorla's image of the Spaniard donning an Arsenal kit in an empty Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal Twitter post led Gunners fans to believe that Santi Cazorla could be in line for a sensational return to Arsenal, having left the club in the summer of 2018.

Arsenal Twitter account hints at Santi Cazorla return

Santi Cazorla initially signed for Arsenal back in the summer of 2012 from LaLiga club Villarreal with plenty of hype around the two-time Euro winner with Spain. Santi Cazorla immediately grew into a fan favourite at Arsenal and helped the Premier League side win back-to-back FA Cups, ending the club's trophy drought in the process. However, an unfortunate leg injury in 2016 hampered Cazorla's last few seasons in North London before he eventually returned to Villarreal in 2018.

Arsenal's legendary coach Arsene Wenger departed at the same time. However, the 'Cazorla return to Arsenal' news has been the talk of the town on Twitter this week. Santi Cazorla has twice made a return to Villarreal and revealed in an interview that he would 'love' to return to Arsenal one day, having been robbed of a proper farewell in 2018. The 35-year-old spoke to Guilleme Balague and explained that he wants to continue playing for two more years at least. The Arsenal Twitter account further amplified the rumours of a Cazorla return to North London with a caption that read, "Santi. That's it. That's the tweet."

🗓 May 21, 2018



We said #GraciasSanti ❤️



The magician who never stops smiling 😄 pic.twitter.com/U0rVaZ5u3h — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 21, 2020

Having read the cryptic tweet by the Arsenal Twitter account, Gunners fans were left puzzled. Some fans speculated that Santi Cazorla could return to Arsenal as a player and urged the club to secure his services even if it meant him playing for just one season. Others were led to believe that the Cazorla return news might be in relation to partnering current Spanish head coach Mike Arteta in management while others simply felt that it was two years till the day Cazorla left the club on May 21, 2018.

Premier League return: Arsenal return to training

Arsenal are currently in ninth place on the Premier League table but only eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with a game in hand. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have shown some newfound solidarity and belief. A number of Arsenal first-team stars have resumed tentative training with rumours of a potential Premier League return next month.

