Diego Costa Tests Positive For Covid-19 On Summer Holiday, Misses Atletico Training

Atletico Madrid star striker Diego Costa is the latest to test positive for the novel coronavirus. The Ex-Chelsea player was tested positive and will now spend two weeks in quarantine. Diego Costa's teammate Santiago Arias has tested positive as well and this puts both of them in doubt for the first LaLiga game of the new season against Granada.

Diego Costa Coronavirus Positive

Atletico Madrid have announced the news that two of their players, which includes Deigo Costa, have tested positive for coronavirus. The club has informed that both players have been asymptomatic but their tests have come out positive and that they won’t being training for the new season until they have completed their time in quarantine.

A statement from Atletico Madrid read: "Today all the members of the first team passed the preliminary tests required by the protocol at the beginning of the new 2020/21 season at the Wanda de Majadahonda Sports City. The first team attended, except for the internationals who are concentrated with their respective teams and who will be incorporated into the group's discipline as the commitments with their countries go by"

The statement released spoke on Deigo Costa COVID-19 positive report and stated "Neither did the players Diego Costa and Santiago Arias, who underwent a PCR test on their own with a positive result during their vacation period outside Madrid. Both cases are asymptomatic, in quarantine and complying with the protocols of the corresponding health authorities and La Liga. For this reason, both players will not be incorporated at the start of the preseason, scheduled for September 4 at the Wanda de Majadahonda Sports City, until they complete the relevant quarantine."

The Spanish international was set to commence training from September 4 but will now remain under quarantine for two weeks and will be unable to join the team until he tests negative for the virus after the mandatory quarantine period.

Footballers test positive for COVID -19

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa isn't the only big name to test positive for the coronavirus. A host of big-name players have tested positive for Coronavirus. French giants Paris Saint-Germain had confirmed six positive cases in their squad and this includes the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria. French Internations Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele too were withdrawn from the national team squad after testing positive for the virus. There are also a host of other players who have tested positive for the virus and have been under isolation.

