SYD Vs CCM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Sydney FC square off against the Central Coast Mariners on Matchday 8 of the ongoing A-league campaign. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday, January 22 at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYD vs CCM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this game.

Sydney FC, walk into the game brimming with confidence as Steve Corica's men are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing A-League season. The hosts of this game have registered four points from their first two matches with their last outing in the tournament ending in a 1-1 draw against the Western Sydney Wanderers. With three crucial points up for grabs, Sydney FC will aim to break into the top four and temporarily move at the top of the table with a win on Friday.

The Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are currently slotted fourth in the A-League standings. Alen Stajcic's men have won two matches and lost one from their three games played, earning 6 league points. Their last outing in the A-league saw the visitors suffer a narrow 1-0 loss to the Western Sydney Wanderers and they will be looking at this game as an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways.

SYD vs CCM Playing 11

Sydney FC - Tom Heward-Belle, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Ben Warland, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Milos Ninkovic, Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses

Central Coast Mariners - Mark Birighitti, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Jack Clisby, Stefan Nigro, Gianni Stensness, Josh Nisbet, Samuel Silvera, Stefan Jankovic, Marco Urena, Matt Simon

SYD vs CCM Dream11 Team

Gaolkeeper- Mark Birighitti

Defenders- Ben Warland, Jack Clisby, Joel King, Kye Rowles

Midfielders- Milos Ninkovic, Josh Nisbet, Anthony Caceres, Stefan Jankovic

Strikers- Matt Simon, Kosta Barbarouses

SYD vs CCM Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Kosta Barbarouses or Matt Simon

Vice-Captain- Josh Nisbet or Milos Ninkovic

SYD vs CCM Match Prediction

Reigning champions Sydney FC have started off the season well and consist of a formidable squad with the aim to defend their title this time around. The hosts will look to extend their unbeaten record but face tough competition in the form of the Central Coast Mariners. The visitors themselves are in contention to fight for the A-league title and will be looking for their third win of the season. We predict a narrow win for the hosts as they are likely to walk away as winners at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Note: The above SYD vs CCM Dream11 prediction, SYD vs CCM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs CCM Dream11 Team and SYD vs CCM playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.