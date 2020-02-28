Sydney FC Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Streaming Details And A-League Match Preview

Signed, sealed, and delivered could be the words used to describe Sydney FC regarding the top spot in the Australian League after this weekend. Sydney FC are currently top of the A-League table by a mile, which roughly translates to a 13-point gap between first and second place. Here are the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live match details such as Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live streaming, Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live score and Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Warriors live telecast in India.

LINEUP | Here’s how your Sky Blues shape up for tonight’s massive #SydneyDerby!



Caceres replaces the suspended Retre, while @AlexBaumjohann returns 👍#SydneyIsSkyBlue #WeAreChampions pic.twitter.com/gp91lt81cv — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 28, 2020

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live streaming details and Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Warriors live match preview

Fans will be hoping to catch Adam Le Fondre in action during the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live match this weekend. Adam Le Fondre is currently the top scorer in A-League, having netted 15 goals in 16 games so far. The Sydney FC vs Western Sydney live match could also see Sydney FC register their seventh consecutive win in A-League action this season after a minor blip in form in the 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix.

The Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live match will also see the eighth-placed Wanderers in action as they look to inflict just a second loss on league leaders Sydney FC. The Wanderers are currently fourth from bottom on the points table. They have just six wins in 17 games this season ahead of the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live match.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live streaming details: Where to catch the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney live stream online

Fans can catch the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live telecast in India on the My Football YouTube channel at 2.30 PM IST on Friday, February 28. The Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream online can also be viewed on the MyFootball Live app. The Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Warriors live score can also be found on the A-League's official website.

