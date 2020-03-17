Chelsea Stars Tammy Abraham, Reece James Sweat It Out At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a massive toll on football lovers across the world. All the major leagues in the world have come to a standstill because of the spread of the deadly virus. Nevertheless, suspending the leagues was the best decision looking at the current circumstances. However, players are trying to make the most of the spare time they have. Chelsea's young duo Tammy Abraham and Reece James are keeping themselves in shape by training alone at their home.

Premier League suspension: Tammy Abraham and Reece James training by themselves amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Premier League is expected to resume on April 4, 2020. Until then all the players have been advised to stay at their respective homes for their safety. Almost all the clubs have put a halt to their training, except for Manchester United. Most of the players are training by themself. Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham recently posted a video of himself training with the caption "People who cycle daily... you deserve awards." Tammy Abraham is going through an injury and Chelsea can take advantage of the given 15 days to get their players fit without them losing out on league games in the race for Champions League qualification.

Coronavirus outbreak: Reece James is bored during the suspension

Chelsea's right-back, Reece James also shared a video of him training by himself to keep himself in shape. However, the youngster is not happy with the pause in football. After the Chelsea vs Aston Villa game was cancelled, Reece James posted a picture with the caption "Boredom at its finest". Chelsea were amongst the first Premier League sides to be hit by the contagious disease. Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus earlier last week. However, Hudson-Odoi recovered within a couple of days.

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

