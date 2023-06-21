India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SAFF Championship Match?

Why you’re reading this: The South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 will start from June 21 to July 4, 2023, The blues are currently the best team in the competition winning 8 titles since it was started in 1993, in Lahore, Pakistan. India recently won the Intercontinental Cup against Lebanon and is set to face Pakistan in a SAFF Championship match on the inaugural day of the competition. Sunil Chhetri made his debut for the Indian National Football team in 2005 against Pakistan in an away match where he scored his first-ever goal for India. Since then, he went on to score 87 goals in 137 matches. The Indian captain will aim to repeat history in today’s match.

3 things you need to know

India is ranked 98 according to the FIFA

Pakistan is ranked 195 according to the FIFA

India won 13 of the 26 matches played, with 10 being drawn

Here is everything you need to know about IND vs PAK SAFF Championship match

Where is the match of India vs Pakistan football being played?

The SAFF Cup 2023 football match between India and Pakistan will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India.

When and what time will India vs Pakistan football match be played?

The SAFF Cup 2023 football match between India and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan football match in India?

The football match between India and Pakistan in the SAFF Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of the IND vs PAK football match in India?

The SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on FanCode.

What is India's squad for the SAFF Championships 2023?

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.