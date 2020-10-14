Camavinga Trolled For Not Washing Ronaldo's Jersey As Juve Ace Tests COVID-19 Positive

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, much to the shock of football fans across all over the globe. Before the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test, the Juventus ace recently featured against France in a Nations League game. The 35-year-old also swapped his jersey with youngster Eduardo Camavinga, who was incessantly trolled on social media following Ronaldo's Covid-19 test result.

Also Read: Eduardo Camavinga Ronaldo jersey swap: France star Shows Off Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt, Insists He Won't Ever Wash It

Camavinga Snapchat: France international trolled after vowing not to wash Cristiano Ronaldo jersey

Portugal and France played out a 0-0 draw when the two teams faced off in the Nations League on Sunday. The clash was a dream come true for many of France's young guns, who faced off against Cristiano Ronaldo. While Camavinga did not face off against the defending champions, he collected the Cristiano Ronaldo jersey in the dressing room after the game. The Rennes youngster showed off the Cristiano Ronaldo jersey on the social media platform Snapchat in what was a fanboy moment for the 17-year-old.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19: Juve Ace In High Spirits Despite Positive Covid-19 Test, Watches Portugal Train

In Camavinga's Snapchat post, the latest Les Blues star said that he won't ever wash the Cristiano Ronaldo jersey. However, Camavinga's joy was short-lived, as the Juventus ace tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently placed in isolation. The 17-year-old's claim to never wash the kit came back to haunt him, as netizens incessantly trolled the in-demand defensive midfielder. Following the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test, Twitterati pointed out at how life came fast at Camavinga, who had vowed to not wash the jersey.

Camavinga after getting Ronaldo's shirt but then finding out he has Corona pic.twitter.com/zUxY74gIqx — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 13, 2020

Camavinga watching the shirt spin round in the washing machine https://t.co/85fW0MJosh pic.twitter.com/RzNp1OTIPN — lewis🇾🇪 (@utd_Lewis) October 13, 2020

Wishing him a speedy recovery. Also Camavinga might wanna rethink this now pic.twitter.com/evMip4Fdf0 — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) October 13, 2020

Camavinga made his first-ever start for the World Champions in a 7-1 friendly win over Ukraine last week, and the 17-year-old capped the game with a goal. The goal made the Rennes star the second-youngest player to score for France, achieving the feat at the age of 17 years, 11 months. Only Maurice Gastiger, who scored against Switzerland in 1914 at the age of 17 years and 5 months was younger than Camavinga when he scored his first goal for the Les Blues.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes To Miss Four Games Under COVID-19 UK Rules After Ronaldo Contracts Virus

Camavinga is one of the most highly sought after footballers in Europe, and the 17-year-old is highly linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid will face stiff competition from Manchester United, who eye the Rennes wonderkid as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who also has been linked with a switch to the LaLiga champions. It has been understood that if Los Blancos weren't affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the 17-year-old would already be a Real Madrid player.

Also Read: Juventus Share Price CRASHED Minutes After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Positive COVID-19 test

(Image Courtesy: Eduardo Camavinga, Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter)