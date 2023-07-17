Thiago Shares Funny Moment With Dad Lionel Messi During Inter Miami's 'Unveil' - WATCH

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player by the Major League Soccer side, in a grandiose ceremony at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. The captain of the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning team, officially signed his contract with MLS side, earlier on Saturday. The deal with the MLS side became official five weeks after the 36-year-old announced his decision to join Inter Miami.

Watch: Thiago Enjoys Hilarious Moment with Father Lionel Messi at Inter Miami's 'Unveil'

In a video making rounds on social media, Lionel Messi’s son Thiago is seen being involved in a hilarious moment with his father at the Inter Miami ‘Unveil’ ceremony. As Messi walked out to the field, waving his hands at the thousands of fans present at the DRV PNK stadium, Thiago caught him off guard by kicking a ball at his father. Messi bumped into the ball and hilariously turned back to look who tossed the ball towards him. On noticing the video, the internet erupted with reactions as the fans enjoyed watching the football great being teased by his son. Here’s a look at the best reactions.

What else do we know about Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami move?

Lionel Messi reportedly rejected a big-money move from a Saudi Arabian club, before deciding on moving to Miami. He wanted to script a comeback to his boyhood club Barcelona, but the club’s financial issues reportedly acted against the deal taking shape. However, his move to Inter Miami finally became real after years of speculations.

Lionel Messi's contract with the club co-owned by David Beckham is reportedly worth between USD 50 million and USD 60 million per year. The deal includes a signing bonus and an ownership stake in the club. There are expectations of Messi making his debut for the team in the upcoming match against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. With an impressive record of 715 goals in 885 club games and seven Ballon d'Or awards, Messi enters the MLS with remarkable achievements.