How Di Maria Tried To Persuade Lionel Messi To Join PSG On 'bumper' Deal Via Texts

PSG star Angel di Maria has revealed that he contacted Barcelona Legend Lionel Messi on Instagram in a bid to try and lure him to Paris Saint-Germain in the midst of the Messi transfer stand-off with the Spanish club. About a month ago, Messi shocked the world when announced his intention to leave Camp Nou and di Maria revealed that he attempted to persuade Lionel Messi to join last season's UEFA Champions League finalists.

Di Maria, who plays alongside Messi for the Argentina national team, told Radio Continental that he contacted his team-mate over a potential move to the French capital. He revealed having a discussion with Messi as to how he could fit and play in PSG. However, in the end, Messi stayed in Barcelona and decides to finish his contract with the club.

Neymar and Angel Di Maria made a call to Lionel Messi to convince him to join PSG and to make him believe that his future lies at the Parc des Princes. However, in a tussle between the player and the club, Messi had to give up and said he was going to continue. Messi was quoted as saying to the media - "I am going to continue at this club because the president has told me the only way I can leave is if I pay the €700million (£625m) and that is impossible, the only other way was to go to court and I would never take Barcelona to court because I love the club. The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end, he did not keep his word."

Di Maria did try to make the Messi to PSG move happen but that couldn't materialize as things did not go as per plans with Messi staying put at Barcelona for yet another season. The Messi saga created a lot of buzz and kept pundits guessing but in the end, it all ended up in nothing.

Barcelona Transfer News:

Atletico Madrid have signed striker Luis Suarez, while Nelson Semedo leaves Barcelona for Wolves. Barcelona also parted ways with Arturo Vidal as Inter signed the player. Reserve team player Monchu joined Girona from Barcelona on a season-long loan and a deal for Ajax's Dest looks close.

