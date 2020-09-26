Cavani Transfer To Atletico Madrid: Former PSG Striker To Unite With Luis Suarez?

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid had recently secured the signing of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, as they look to add experienced players to their front line. However, Diego Simeone looks to make the most of Suarez’s arrival and is now keen on signing his Uruguayan compatriot Edinson Cavani to partner alongside the former Barcelona superstar.

Cavani free agent: Cavani transfer to Atletico Madrid?

According to a report by Goal, Atletico Madrid have offered a season-long contract to Edinson Cavani. The former Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) superstar, who also happens to be the club’s all-time top scorer, is without a team at the moment. His contract expired in June this year, post which he is a free agent.

The Cavan transfer report also claims that Atletico Madrid might also extend his stay at Wanda Metropolitano for a season further if he impresses the manager as well as the club hierarchy. Interestingly, reports until Friday linked the Uruguayan international with a move to city rivals Real Madrid.

Cavani free agent: Real Madrid not to seal Cavani transfer

According to Radio MARCA, Cavani had entrusted Sergio Ramos’ brother Rene, the task to convince Real Madrid to land him at the Bernabeu. However, club president Florentino Perez maintains that the current squad is capable enough to compete for the three accolades, and no signings shall be made this summer, thus putting an end to Cavani transfer talks.

Ironically, Real Madrid saw the business mode being activated this summer. The club have already sold the likes of Achraf Hakimi, James Rodriguez and Sergio Reguilon. Besides, Gareth Bale returned to Tottenham Hotspur on loan, while Dani Ceballos re-joined Arsenal for a second loan stint.

Cavani transfer: PSG legend to replace Alvaro Morata

Diego Simeone’s squad already boats the likes of Diego Costa, Joao Felix and recent acquisition Luis Suarez. However, the Spanish striker had a tough time on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, the club have also loaned out Alvaro Morata to Juventus for a season.

Besides Atletico Madrid, Cavani was also linked to Inter Miami. The Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, which is owned by football legend David Beckham have already signed former Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, further suggesting grim chances of Cavani transfer to Inter Miami.

