PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Pleaded with club to Keep Thiago Silva Amid Links To Chelsea

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly making a desperate attempt at keeping hold of Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva despite the 35-year-old on the verge of joining Chelsea. Following PSG's 0-1 Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich on Sunday, Thiago Silva revealed that he had played his last game for the French giants. However, in a last-ditch attempt to keep Silva at the club, Thomas Tuchel has 'pleaded' with PSG to offer the defender a contract extension.

Chelsea transfer news: PSG boss Thomas Tuchel wants Thiago Silva to stay at the Parc des Princes

On Sunday night, veteran centre-back Thiago Silva confirmed that he played his last game in a PSG shirt after the UCL final defeat against Bayern Munich, confirming his status as a free agent. In 315 appearances for PSG, Silva captained the side 289 times and became the first-ever Brazilian to captain a team in the UEFA Champions League final. Although Silva denied accepting an offer from Serie A side Fiorentina, multiple reports have claimed that the star defender is expected to join Premier League club Chelsea on a two-year deal.

However, according to reports from L'Equipe, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has 'pleaded' with the club's board to offer Thiago Silva a new deal. Silva was a mainstay in PSG's defence ever since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the club in 2018. The German is reportedly eager to make a last-ditch attempt at keeping Silva at the Parc des Princes and requested the PSG board to offer the defender a new contract. In his UCL post-match interview, Silva also revealed that he plans to continue playing for the next 3-4 years and is looking forward to participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

L'Équipe report that there are forces inside PSG who want to offer Thiago Silva a last-gasp contract extension, which could scupper a move to Chelsea. It is no secret that Thomas Tuchel wants him to stay, but Sporting Director Leonardo wants him to go. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 24, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Thiago Silva to Chelsea move in doubt?

Thiago Silva spent eight years at PSG, winning 25 major honours with the French giants and was reportedly set for a Chelsea move in the upcoming weeks. Blues boss Frank Lampard identified Silva as a potential solution to his defensive problems at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season and are in dire need of a defender who can provide some stability in their backline.

Chelsea already confirmed the signings of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax during the summer. It is reported that Chelsea also agreed on a £90 million (€80m+ €20m in add-ons) bid for the services of Bayer Leverkusen talisman Kai Havertz. Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is also another target for Chelsea as Lampard's side attempt to push Liverpool and Man City for the title next season.

Image Credits - AP