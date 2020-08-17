Thiago To Liverpool: Reds Stars Fuel Transfer Speculation After Liking IG Post

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago might finally get his desired move to England with Premier League champions Liverpool having reportedly agreed personal terms with the player. According to French outlet RMC Sport, the Reds have reached an agreement over a four-year deal with the Spaniard, with the only thing left being Liverpool agreeing a fee with Bayern. The Bavarians are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €30 million for the midfielder whereas Liverpool are hoping for a cut-price deal around €20 million. Thiago, who has just a year left on his contract, is also being monitored by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Agreement between #Liverpool and #Alcantara. Liverpool and the player have reached an agreement over 4 years. The player even announced his departure to England to some of his teammates. Alcantara already found his house. Liverpool and #Bayern must finalize the deal. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 16, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Thiago transfer inches closer

Liverpool fans believe Thiago is heading to Anfield after Reds duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold liked a post on Instagram highlighting Thiago's masterclass against Chelsea in the Champions League. Returning from a recent groin injury, the Spaniard played an hour against the Blues. He put in an impressive shift in the middle for the park as Bayern thrashed Chelsea 4-1. The 29-year-old followed it up with another stellar show against his former club Barcelona, which Bayern won 8-2.

While he did not get on the scoresheet in either match, he did impress with his movement, pressing and most importantly his passing range against both opponents. The aforementioned footage was captioned "Thiago masterclass. Anticipation, awareness, vision," showcasing his ability to control the pace of the proceedings. Jurgen Klopp is also a known admirer of Thiago, having previously waxed lyrical about the midfielder.

Ok guys... We see you 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ptOkBNqy0 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 14, 2020

The report from RMC Sport further states that the midfielder has already found a house on Merseyside and that he has even announced his departure to England to some of his peers. A report from Germany claims the Reds have made a breakthrough in negotiations for the player. However, an official announcement will not be made until after the end of the Champions League this season. Bayern are the favourites to win the competition and both clubs would like to avoid unnecessary speculation until the season is over.

Re: Thiago



Getting closer

Can’t see there will be an official announcement before Bayern have finished the Champions League though. As Thiago is a vital part of the team. https://t.co/E4LZPXOZ49 — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 16, 2020

