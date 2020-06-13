Thierry Henry Calls Arsene Wenger 'father Figure', Credits Pep Guardiola For Tactical Mind

Arsenal duo Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger combined to form a formidable player-manager pair that wreaked havoc in the Premier League. The two were important pillars of the Arsenal Invincibles when the Premier League giants clinched the league title in 2003-04 going unbeaten throughout the season. Now, legendary striker Thierry Henry has opened up on his relationship with Wenger.

Thierry Henry-Arsene Wenger were like father-son at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, while speaking to Goal, claimed that Arsene Wenger was like a father figure during his time at Emirates. The former French superstar asserted that people often argue, scream and get punished by their father, implying a similar sort of relationship with the former Arsenal manager. The duo shared a complicated relationship at Emirates, said Henry.

Thierry Henry asserted that on several occasions he would enjoy a great relationship with Arsene Wenger and the two would behave like best friends. He, however, also acceded that on some occasions, the two would end up arguing and have the worst of arguments. But that is the relationship one has with the other if you love them, stated Henry, further claiming that he and Wenger cared for each other despite differences.

Arsene Wenger helped in raising right questions: Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry appreciated Arsene Wenger's role in his professional career, saying that the former manager would often force him to raise the right questions at the right time. The Arsenal all-time top goalscorer also spoke about former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, claiming that the Spanish tactician played a pivotal role in triggering his brain tactically.

Thierry Henry's success with Arsenal, Barcelona

Thierry Henry, who now manages Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact, made his professional debut with AS Monaco. After a season-long stint with Italian giants Juventus, the striker was signed by Arsenal in 1999. During his eight-season stay at Emirates, Henry made a total of 369 appearances across all competitions. He went on to score 226 goals in all, the most by any Gunner in the club's history. Henry joined Barcelona in 2007, where he enjoyed European success in 2009 under Guardiola, only to return to Arsenal on a season-long loan in 2012.

