Arsene Wenger Warns Closed-door Games Will Damage Football In The Long Run

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that playing games behind closed doors will have a detrimental impact on football over a longer period of time. The Premier League is reportedly set to resume from June 12 with the consensus of playing the remaining fixtures of the season behind closed doors, i.e. no fans will be permitted to enter the stadium, as the Premier League Project Restart materialises.

Also Read | Premier League return: Players concerned over treatment amid 15-minute therapy time limit

Premier League Project Restart: Arsene Wenger criticises games behind closed doors

West Ham pledge support to a range of fundraising initiatives for local NHS charities



➡️ https://t.co/LW9O30nlVo#WeAreOneTeam pic.twitter.com/SEV3874FPl — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2020

While speaking alongside Manchester United legend Gary Neville on beIN Sports, Arsene Wenger spoke on the soon-to-materialise Premier League return. The legendary manager expressed his reservations on playing the Premier League games behind closed doors, asserting that its long term consequences were immense and need to be taken into account. Arsene Wenger claimed that the 'closed-door' concept was feasible as a short term solution, but its repercussions are unhealthy for a longer period of time. Talk of a behind-closed-doors Premier League return has gathered momentum with Bundesliga matches resuming behind closed doors.

Also Read | Premier League return: No tackling, regular testing and other restrictions for players

Premier League return: Arsene Wenger points to financial threats to clubs

Arsene Wenger was quizzed about his opinion on the threat that several lower-tier clubs might succumb to the financial crisis that has ensued due to the suspension of football. The former French tactician claimed that efforts need to be taken to help the lower-tier clubs. Wenger claimed that there are 92 professional football clubs in England, of which at least 65 might be in some sort of financial trouble, excluding the 20 Premier League clubs.

Also Read | Premier League return in doubt as stars likely to block move for training from May 18

Premier League return: Arsene Wenger suggests emergency fund

During the interview, Gary Neville brought up the idea of setting up an emergency response fund to help the clubs financially. Arsene Wenger agreed with Neville's suggestion, urging the Premier League to divert the revenue they earn through media broadcasts towards the support of clubs that play in England's lower leagues. Wenger further asserted that the Premier League is financially sound to bail these clubs out of the financial mess.

Bundesliga matches played behind closed doors amid Premier League return talks

Amid the coronavirus chaos, Bundesliga matches resumed after two months of suspension on Saturday, May 16. The games were played in the absence of the fans, a pattern that is set to be followed until the completion of the season. Meanwhile, efforts have been taken to ensure social distancing norms are followed diligently during the Bundesliga matches.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger settles heavily-contested Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate